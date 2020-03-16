Pollard Theatre Company Temporarily Suspends All Activity Due To Coronavirus

Amid the increasing public health threat of COVID-19, Pollard Theatre Company is temporarily suspending all performances and in-person box office hours, effective immediately. While at the time of this announcement, relatively few cases of the virus have been identified and confirmed in Oklahoma, this decision to suspend comes after much consideration as a response to mounting national concern regarding the pandemic.

The Pollard's highest priority is to ensure a safe environment for the patrons, performers, volunteers, and staff that grace our doors and the decision to suspend activity is part of our concerted effort to support local officials, public health authorities, and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in minimizing the spread of the virus and its impact on the community at large.

The Pollard will make all efforts to identify dates for rescheduling its performances, whenever it is prudent to do so, and ticket holders will be informed as soon as rescheduling information is available. Additionally, Pollard Theatre Company will be relaxing its exchange policies and waive fees to find suitable solutions for patrons who have already purchased tickets.

"The Pollard's mission is, through the creation and exhibition of theatre arts, to serve the citizens and tourists of the great state of Oklahoma. We believe that, at this time, we best serve Oklahoma and, indeed, the nation by taking this necessary step to help slow the spread of the virus and 'flatten the curve'," explains Producing Artistic Director W. Jerome Stevenson. "We thank you for your support, understanding, and assistance during this time, and we encourage everyone to be both mindful and supportive of all our citizens, especially the most vulnerable among us, during this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and families who have been affected by this virus as well as the medical professionals working tirelessly on behalf of all Americans."

In the interim, the Pollard strongly encourages individuals to continue standard precautions set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), including frequent hand washing, avoiding touching eyes, nose, and mouth, as well as avoiding close contact with people who are sick and anyone feeling ill to remain home as much as possible. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/





