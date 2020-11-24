Pollard Theatre Company Presents A Virtual Production A TERRITORIAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

After a nearly three year absence, the Pollard Theatre company brings A Territorial Christmas Carol: an Oklahoma Tradition back to life for its audiences this holiday season. This one of a kind virtual production of the Pollard perennial favorite is set to begin streaming into homes starting Friday, December 11th.

While due to the coronavirus pandemic the Pollard Theatre Company decided to forego in-person productions for the remainder of 2020, Producing Artistic Director W. Jerome Stevenson and Director of Media, Jared Blount have been working to create an unforgettable virtual production, returning this beloved adaptation of the Dicken's classic to the homes and hearts of Pollard audiences.

"A Territorial Christmas Carol is the Pollard's signature piece and we wanted to create a unique experience that our audiences could enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes which lives up to our mission. I hope our audiences will remember this production for years to come," explained Pollard Board President, Suzanne Hirzel. Thanks to the generosity Kathy Scott, widow of playwright Stephen P. Scott, the Pollard is creating this virtual re-imagining of the show. Helmed by co-directors Stevenson and Blount, the Pollard has enlisted the talents of stage artists from throughout the Pollard's nearly 35-year history.

"In a traditional production, we could never dream of assembling such a cast, but this concept has allowed us a unique opportunity. It's been such an awe-inspiring and, frankly, an emotional experience to collaborate with so many people integral to the Pollard's legacy. I can't wait to share this beautiful and nostalgic time capsule with our audiences," explained Stevenson.

Set in Oklahoma shortly after the Land Run, A Territorial Christmas Carol takes place in the home of Ben and Liz Moody's, who welcome a group of strangers into their home on Christmas Eve only to find themselves transported into Dickens' classic tale of brotherly love and redemption.

The production features Pollard Company Member James A. Hughes as Ebeneezer Scrooge as well as an impressive collection of some of the Pollard's most beloved alumni including Timothy Stewart, Brenda Williams, Rory Littleton, Stephen Hilton, Al Bostick, Kris Schinske Wolfe, Lane Fields, Stefani Fortney, Robert Matson, Vanessa Younger, Elin Bhaird, Lance Reese, Mariah Warren, Jake DeTommasso, Ben Bates, and many more.

Tickets are available online at www.thepollard.org with performances available to stream from December 11th through December 31st, 2020. For assistance or additional information, contact the Pollard Box Office by phone at (405) 282-2800, Tuesday through Saturdays from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

