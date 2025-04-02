Oklahoma Shakespeare to Present THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN]

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oklahoma Shakespeare will present THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) [REVISED] [AGAIN] by Adam Long, Jess Singer, & Jess Winfield; 37 plays, 97 minutes, 3 actors!

The cultural touchstone that is THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) was born when three inspired, charismatic comics, having honed their pass-the-hat act at Renaissance fairs, premiered their preposterous masterwork at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987.

It quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London’s longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre. THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED) is one of the world’s most frequently produced plays and has been translated into several dozen languages. Featured are all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays, meant to be performed in 97 minutes, by three actors. Fast paced, witty, and physical, it’s full of laughter for Shakespeare lovers and haters alike.

The original version was followed by the 2010 REVISED version, and this latest REVISED AGAIN version includes changes that celebrate and encourage greater diversity and inclusivity in today’s theater!

“This production will revel in the mastery it takes, for our 3 performers, in a virtuosic performance, to perform Shakespeare’s complete works, abridged. The audience can be expected to relish the challenge of this attempt, until - spoiler alert - plans are derailed. The play is like Improv Olympic / Whose line is it anyway meets an Elizabethan Shakespeare Troupe!” says David Weber, Assistant professor of performance at Oklahoma State University, and director of the production.

This show would be perfect for all ages, it “engages the audience to participate - like you would at a birthday party, it's not taxing, it's fun. Be a participant in the communal laughter and you'll have fun,” David adds.

“I want the audience to experience the gift of belly laughs for two hours. I want them walking away with their faces sore from laughter. The healing power of laughter goes a long way, and we can expect our 3 performers to offer up this medicinal dose of joy.”

David expanded upon his history with this play, “I first saw this show at the Atlanta Shakespeare Company in 2009 - I've seen multiple casts take this project on. I've directed it at Stagedoor Manor in Loch Sheldrake, NY, and this cast is better than any I've come across. I can't wait to share this evening with our community.”

“This play makes Shakespeare accessible and demystifies the work, reminding us of the fun we can have at the theatre as a community. The team we’ve assembled is a “dream team” of comedic actors and Shakespeare lovers, and the joy in the rehearsal room is incredible!” says Executive Artistic Director, Tyler Woods.

This production is daring in its simplicity, featuring a cast of 3 actors: Oklahoma Shakespeare veterans Holly McNatt and Kris Kuss, along with Oklahoma Shakespeare newcomer M. Smith Fraser.

The production features scenic design by Tyler Finley, Costume Design by Jason Estala, Prop Design by Trey Blevins, Lighting Design by Eamonn Stone, Sound Design by Thess Holloway, Scenic Painting by Henri Bailey and Robin Vest, Photography by Erin Woods, and Scenic Fabrication by Robert Rickner, the play is directed by David Weber and Stage Managed by Autumn Manus.

The show opens April 17th and continues through April 27th in the Indoor Stage in the historic Paseo Arts District, located at 2920 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

The production will be the second in the company’s 41st season, which includes The Merry Wives of Windsor, Love's Labour’s lost, and The Lion in Winter. The season closes with the perennial favorite, Jane Austen’s Christmas Cracker. Tickets are on sale now at: www.okshakes.org

