Oklahoma Shakespeare Presents A RENAISSANCE ROAST Celebrating Mayor David Holt

Ask Mayor David Holt to recite some Shakespeare and you won't be disappointed. He grew up with Oklahoma Shakespeare, taking classes and playing small roles in shows when he was a member of the Young Company. "In our early days when we performed in Hafer Park in Edmond, the Young Company performed a short version of one of Shakespeare's plays before the main show and then took small roles, usually a messenger or citizen, in the mainstage show", said Executive/Artistic Director, Kathryn McGill.

"My roles rarely had names," quipped Mayor Holt when asked about his early days as a Shakespearean actor. "Although I did play the tile role in "David Copperfield", my first and last time as a lead character".

Mayor Holt began taking classes with the company in the third grade and worked with the company until he went to college. After graduating from George Washington University, upon returning to Oklahoma, he came to see a show in Hafer Park. "It was terrific to see him again and I immediately asked him to join our board of directors", said Ms. McGill. Holt joined the board in 2005 and was board President from 2005-2008. "It isn't a surprise to me that David is our Mayor, he was always a natural leader within the Young Company and got along well with everyone. I remember telling him he would grow up to be President of the United States one day!"

On Saturday, April 25th from 7-11pm at the Green's Country Club, Oklahoma Shakespeare presents The Renaissance Roast celebrating Mayor David Holt. Evening gala festivities include Elizabethan themed cuisine, lively libations, a wine pull, raffle, live music and a line up of local roasters ready to honor our city's beloved mayor. Black tie attire or Elizabethan costume optional. "The Renaissance Roast is an inspiring and fun-filled evening to help raise funds for Oklahoma Shakespeare to allow us to continue to share the works of Shakespeare and other classic playwrights throughout the state," said Ms. McGill."The board of directors, have been working hard to create this fantastic event. We invite the community to join us to ensure a bright future for Oklahoma Shakespeare."

Tickets are $125.00 and $150.00 at the door. Tickets are available online: https://www.okshakes.org/spring-fundraiser





Related Articles Shows View More Oklahoma Stories

More Hot Stories For You