Oklahoma Shakespeare In The Park To Present THE LION IN WINTER

Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park (OSP) will present James Goldman’s The Lion in Winter, running October 9–19, 2025, in the company’s intimate Indoor Black Box Theatre in the Paseo Arts District. Directed by visiting artist and OU professor Seth Gordon, the production brings a darkly comic tale of family, power, and betrayal to vivid life just in time for the fall season.

Set during Christmas of 1183, the play follows King Henry II, Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their sons Richard, Geoffrey, and John as they fight over succession, alliances, and old wounds. With the French King Philip and his sister Alais caught in the crossfire, this royal gathering devolves into a battle of wits and wills. At once comedic and dramatic, Goldman’s modern classic reveals that every family—even the royal Plantagenets—has its “ups and downs.”

“Audiences may remember the celebrated 1968 film starring Katharine Hepburn, Peter O’Toole, Anthony Hopkins, and Timothy Dalton,” said Tyler Woods, OSP’s Executive Artistic Director. “But they’ve never seen it like this—up close and personal, baring teeth and baring knives. It is sure to thrill and to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Staged for an audience of only 55, the production offers a rare opportunity to experience the heat of this royal family feud in an intensely personal setting, with bespoke costume designs by OU professor Lloyd Cracknell.

Cast

The cast features Tim Grimm* as King Henry II, Alissa Branch as Eleanor of Aquitaine, Anjali Radha as Alais, Joshua Murray as Philip, Justin Marlow as Richard, Granger Lusk as John, and Ethan Walker as Geoffrey. Meghan Gosse and Denton Meehan will serve as understudies.

Creative Team

The production is directed by Seth Gordon‡, with assistant direction by James McCabe. Scenic design is by Edward Morris†, costumes are by Lloyd Cracknell, lighting design is by Clara Starkwell, and sound design is by Thess Holloway. Kris Kuss provides fight and intimacy direction, and Henri Bailey designs the props. The stage manager is Jayvion Frazier, scenic painting is by Robin Vest, and scenic installation is by Robert Rickner and Henri Bailey. Amy Kercher is the costume assistant, Meghan Gosse is in charge of wardrobe, Piper Stephenson provides photography, and Erin Woods leads marketing efforts.

*Member, Actors’ Equity Association

‡Member, Stage Directors and Choreographers Society

†Member, United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829

Performance Information

The Lion in Winter runs October 9–19, 2025, with performances Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Performances will take place at Oklahoma Shakespeare’s Indoor Black Box Theatre, 2920 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103. Tickets and additional information are available at www.okshakes.org.

