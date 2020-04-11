Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre Brings The Oklahoma City Project Online And To The Radio

OKC Rep features The Oklahoma City Project online with new content and partners with KTOK. Read a message from the company below:

While the Oklahoma City Repertory Theatre (OKC Rep) had to cancel the public performance of The Oklahoma City Project due to the COVID-19 crisis, we have been hard at work to bring new programming to our community online and on the radio.

OKC Rep will be sharing new content with interviews from the project's playwright and director Ruth Charnay, actors from the original performance and highlights from the archival footage on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and on the organization's website.

In addition, OKC Rep and KTOK have partnered together and will present a live interview between Charnay and OKC Rep Artistic Director Donald Jordan during the Gwin Faulconer-Lippert Show at 7:33 p.m., Sunday, April 12, as well as, airing the full production of the performance at 8 p.m., Sunday, April 19, both on KTOK-AM 1000.

The Oklahoma City Project is a readers' theater production that shares, in their own words, the experiences of survivors, first responders and families of those who were killed.

Originally shown in 2005 as part of the National Week of Hope, The Oklahoma City Project is presented once again to commemorate the 25th anniversary of that dark day in our city's history, and the remarkable spirit and resilience of its people.

We will also be reaching out to the community in the coming weeks to enable them to speak their experience in relation to the tragic incident with either short self-shot videos or a photo and written expression. More information to come soon on this development.





