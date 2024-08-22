News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

OLIVER! Comes to Theatre Tulsa in 2025

Performances will run January 10 - 26, 2025.

By: Aug. 22, 2024
OLIVER! Comes to Theatre Tulsa in 2025 Image
Lionel Bart's Oliver! will be performed at Tulsa Performing Arts Center next year. The performances will run January 10 - 26, 2025.

About Oliver!

Never before has a boy wanted more!

Experience the timeless tale of 'Oliver!' as a young orphan navigates the gritty streets of Victorian London, encountering colorful characters and unexpected twists on his quest for belonging and survival.

The musical features Music, Lyrics, and Book by Lionel Bart.

Learn more here.




