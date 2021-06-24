Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Theater Reality Show Filmed in Oklahoma, OPENING NIGHT AMERICA, to Feature Kristin Chenoweth & More

The creative teams will be mentored by a panel of musical theatre experts.

Jun. 24, 2021  

"OPENING NIGHT AMERICA" a new musical theatre reality show to be shot in Oklahoma will feature four musicals from the next generation of Broadway hopeful playwrights, composers and lyricists.

The creative teams will be mentored by a panel of musical theatre experts including Tony and Emmy award winner Kristin Chenoweth.

Following the tv series, the company behind the venture, ONE LLC is planning to present all four musicals in their entirety, live on stage in regional theatres.

To learn more about investing in 'Opening Night America' visit openingnightamerica.com.

