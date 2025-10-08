BEER FOR BREAKFAST by Sean Grennan is Coming to Carpenter Square Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Beer for Breakfast," a comedy by Sean Grennan, will take the stage October 17-November 2 as part of Season 42 at Carpenter Square Theatre.

The comedy involves a group of middle-aged buddies who have known each other since college. They brave the icy roads to reunite for a "guys' weekend" at a cabin in the snowy woods. They plan to eat chili, drink beer, and relive the good old days. TJ declares their approved topics for discussion include: "Sports, drinking, sex, sports, and sex. And sports. Feelings? Get lost!" Despite divorce, unemployment, and a stroke, their spirits are high until Jessie, the wife of absent friend Adrian shows up in his place. An epic battle of wits and stamina ensues. Will the guys win their right to an all-out guy fest, or will a woman win the day?

Elin Bhaird directs a cast of fun-loving theater veterans. Rob May plays TJ, the divorced, boisterous ringleader who wants to forget his age and recapture his youth for a few days. Chris Crane creates Mark, a professional writer who has been let go from his newspaper, and is anxious about the future. He's happily married but needs this weekend to forget his job troubles. Kevin Wellfare portrays Richard, an achiever who, up until recently, was a company executive, church deacon, learned French, took cooking classes and more, but he has been hit with a stroke. His speech is particularly affected, but he strives to be just one of the guys this weekend. Jean Wellfare plays absent friend Adrian's wife who is a doctor and a mother and is used to being right and in charge. Spencer Hankins assists as the production stage manager. Set design is by Ben Hall, Brayden Pogson is the lighting designer, and Nick Solomon is sound designer. Ms. Bhaird doubles as Costume Designer with assistance from Rhonda Clark for properties and set dressing.

Specific performance dates and times are: 8 p.m. October 17-18, 24-25, October 31-November 1; 7:30 p.m. October 23 and 30; and 2 p.m. October 26 and November 2.

