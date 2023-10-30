Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns Indoors In An All-New Theatrical Production

One of Oklahoma City's favorite holiday traditions – Lyric's A Christmas Carol – makes its triumphant return indoors at the Plaza Theatre this season with an all-new production, featuring brand-new sets and dazzling new costumes.

Presented by Devon Energy, performances are November 24 through December 24 at Lyric's Plaza Theatre, 1725 NW 16th St. Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25.

“Our spectacular and new production has been three years in the making and celebrates our holiday return to the Plaza,” said Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. “It's the Christmas Carol you love and treasure, but with more magic, more flying ghosts, more singing and dancing and more holiday cheer happening throughout the theatre than ever before.”

Lyric's reenvisioned production is thanks to a generous $1 million gift from Devon Energy restoring the annual yuletide production back indoors, after a successful three-year stint outdoors at the historic Harn Homestead during the pandemic.

“Charles Dickens' story stands the test of time as the greatest holiday story in the modern English language,” Baron said. “Lyric's A Christmas Carol has become one of Oklahoma's most beloved holiday traditions, which is now in its 13th year. We know it's an important story to the community and is often the first live, theatrical experience for many children.”

In Dickens' timeless tale, three magical ghosts whisk the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge away on an unforgettable adventure of transformation and redemption. Jacob Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, the Fezziwigs and a host of other characters spring to life in Lyric's spectacular production, sparking the holiday spirit in audiences of all ages.

Starring in the role of Scrooge is D. Lance Marsh, previously seen in Lyric's productions of Frost/Nixon and Assassins, and Dustin Boatright as Bob Cratchit. Other cast members include: Alexi Smith (Fred/Young Scrooge), Jenna Lovelace (Belle/Mrs. Fred), Vince Leseney (Jacob/Old Joe), Karsten Tate (Ghost of Christmas Past/Caroline), W. Jerome Stevenson (Ghost of Christmas Present/Undertaker) and Mariah Warren as Mrs. Cratchit/Beggar Woman). Also, cast in numerous roles are Michael Kollmorgen, Ashley Mandanas, Elin Bhaird and Charlie Monnot.

Two casts of young performers have been announced in rotating roles: Caleb Graves and Owen Dalton (Peter Cratchit/Young Scrooge), Jaqueline Garcia and Claire Keenze (Martha Cratchit), Jenivieve Aquino and Sailor Rose Moore (Belinda Cratchit), Milo Adams and Parker Ferguson (Tiny Tim), Cassie Magrath and Harmony May (Fan), Brandon Thornhill and Westley Ferguson (Turkey Boy) and Luke Lindley and Samuel Stephens (Schoolboy). Four additional actors – Lucas Schrantz, Rodney Brazil, Erin Thompson and Kara Simpson – will serve as the production's swings.

Lyric's A Christmas Carol is directed by Baron and features choreography from Lyric's Executive Producer Ashley Wells. The artistic team also includes music direction by Sandra Thompson, lighting design by Fabian J. Garcia, set design by Adam Koch, costume design by Jeffrey Meek, and sound design by Corey Ray. Courtney Strong will serve as props designer, with stage management from Laurena Sherrill and Jeffrey S. Cochran.

Continuing an equally cherished holiday tradition, audiences are invited to contribute to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma following each performance. During the past 12 years, Lyric Theatre patrons have donated more than $217,000, which has provided more than 870,000 meals to help feed thousands of Oklahomans in need.

Tickets to Lyric's A Christmas Carol are available online atClick Here or by calling Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312, Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m.

Founded in 1963, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is the Official State Theatre of Oklahoma. Lyric produces classic and contemporary musicals, new works, and plays featuring artists from Oklahoma and around the nation. Lyric's Thelma Gaylord Academy is the premiere professional theatre training ground, offering classes in all aspects of the performing arts. Lyric is a nonprofit member theatre of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Allied Arts. For more information, visit Click Here.