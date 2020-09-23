Lyric Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Re-imagined Outdoors This Holiday Season

Tickets will be strictly limited to 100 guests for each performance.

Lyric Theatre will celebrate its diamond anniversary of its production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL this fall with an all-new outdoor production, whisking audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.

The historic Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd., will be reimagined as the Victorian Era setting for Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, magical spirits, and a host of unforgettable characters. Patrons will follow Charles Dickens' timeless tale of transformation and redemption, as they are guided from scene to scene at the homestead.

Performances of Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL are November 4 through December 30. Presented by Devon Energy, subscriber pre-sale begins today. Tickets are on sale to the public on Friday, September 25.

"Now more than ever, we all need to feel the joy and hope that Dickens' A Christmas Carol so perfectly presents. Oklahoma's beloved holiday tradition has been reimagined to bring this magical tale to life in an all new, socially safe theatrical event sure to thrill audiences of all ages. Co-director Ashley Wells and I have brought artists together to create a 360-degree holiday experience that sparks the true spirit of the holidays through timeless storytelling, joyous music, beautifully decorated trees and dazzling costumes in a most unique panoramic setting," said Lyric Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "Expect surprises around every corner at the Harn Homestead where Dickens' story unfolds at Scrooge's office, Jacob Marley's house, the magical grove of The Ghost of Christmas Past, Fezziwig's party at the barn, the torch-filled graveyard of The Ghost of Christmas Future, and so many more reveals along the way - all while being social distanced comfortably with family and friends."

This year, Lyric will feature two rotating casts, including Lyric favorites Jonathan Beck Reed and W. Jerome Stevenson as the fabled miser. Other returning cast members include Matthew Alvin Brown, Andi Dema, Mat Govich, Brenda Williams, Stephen Hilton, Charlie Monnot, Susan Riley, Jennifer Teel, and Lexi Windsor. The production also will feature two rotating casts of four children each.

Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is co-directed by Baron and Lyric Associate Artistic Director Ashley Wells, who will also choreograph. The artistic team also includes music direction by Brian T. Hamilton, lighting design by Fabian J. Garcia, set design by Adam Koch, costume design by Jeffrey Meek, sound design by Brad Poarch, and props design by Courtney Strong.

Continuing an equally cherished holiday tradition, audiences are invited to contribute to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma following each performance. During the past nine years, Lyric Theatre patrons have donated more than $178,000 to help feed thousands of Oklahomans in need.

Tickets will be strictly limited to 100 guests for each performance. To purchase, or for more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.org, or call Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312. Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is presented by Devon Energy. Additional sponsors include Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Stores, AT&T Oklahoma, Mark & Beverly Funke/Simmons Bank and Parrish Devaughn Injury Lawyers. Net proceeds from this event benefit Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and its educational programs. An additional portion of each ticket sold will also benefit the Harn Homestead.

While performances are outdoors, a number of required safety measures will be in place as patrons arrive at the Harn Homestead. All patrons, staff and volunteers will be wearing face masks, and temperature checks will occur upon entry to the grounds. Hand sanitizer and other safety equipment will be available throughout.

