Lyric Theatre Will Host LYRIC LATE NITE

Join the Lyric Theatre for their Broadway BASH afterparty...Lyric Late Nite! The event will run Friday, June 6th, 2025 from 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM at the Skirvin Hotel in Downtown Oklahoma City.

For “one night only”, “raise a glass to freedom” and “sing out Louise!” The time has come to “forget regret, or life is yours to miss“ because, at the end of the night, you have to “kiss today goodbye” knowing “the sun will come out tomorrow.” If that made any sense to you, you’re going to LOVE Lyric Late Nite!

Hosted by Lyric Understudies, this Showtune Sing-Along is perfect for Broadway enthusiasts and music aficionados alike! Bring your friends and sing your heart out, all while enjoying an open bar, sweet treats, and show tunes galore.

*If you are already attending Broadway BASH, you do not need to purchase a separate ticket to Lyric Late Nite.

