Lyric Returns To The Harn Homestead For Final Outdoor Production Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Lyric Theatre's internationally acclaimed production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL returns this month in its final outdoor production at The Harn Homestead, 1721 N. Lincoln Blvd. Once again, Lyric's beloved holiday tradition will whisk audiences away to a magical holiday village nestled in the heart of Oklahoma City.

Celebrating its third year as an outdoor production, Lyric's immersive, re-imagining of Dickens' beloved tale has become one of Oklahoma's most anticipated holiday events. With Ebenezer Scrooge, Jacob Marley, three Christmas Ghosts, and a host of unforgettable characters as audience guides, Dickens' timeless tale unfolds under a canopy of light-filled trees in one magical scene after another throughout the historic homestead. An instant hit with audiences, Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL earned feature coverage in The New York Times and BBC News for its unique staging of the family-friendly holiday favorite.

Performances of Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL - now in its 12th year - are November 16 through December 23. Presented by Devon Energy, tickets to the immersive production are now available.

"We've brought artists together to create a 360-degree holiday experience that sparks the true spirit of the holidays through timeless storytelling, joyous music, beautifully decorated trees and dazzling costumes in a most unique panoramic setting," said Lyric Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "Expect surprises around every corner at the Harn Homestead where Dickens' story unfolds at Scrooge's office, Jacob Marley's house, the magical grove of The Ghost of Christmas Past, Fezziwig's party at the barn, the torch-filled graveyard of The Ghost of Christmas Future, and so many more reveals along the way. Audiences have truly loved this spectacular immersive version, and we're excited to present it one last time."

Lyric's production features two rotating casts, including Oklahoma City actor favorites Jonathan Beck Reed and W. Jerome Stevenson, who both return as the fabled miser. The Holly Cast includes: Matthew Alvin Brown, Mariah Warren, Susan Riley, Kaylene Snarsky, Emily Pace, Caleb Barnett, Charlie Monnot, Andi Dema, Jason Bias, Hanna Andreassen, Shawntel Black, Austin Rindler, Arlo Poindexter, Jaylynn Nash, Farley McDaniel and Alex Mullings. The Ivy Cast features: Matthew Alvin Brown, Destyni Williams, Kara Simpson, Kristin Kuns, Emily Pace, Jessica Tate, Kaleb Bruza, Maurice Quintel Simmons, Rodney Brazil, Kiara Tournear, Emma Thornhill, Wes Washburn, David Flynn, Chase Maloy, Aubree Churchill and Clayton Jones.

Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is co-directed by Baron and Lyric Executive Producer Ashley Wells, who will also choreograph. The artistic team also includes music direction by Brian T. Hamilton, lighting design by Fabian J. Garcia, set design by Adam Koch, costume design by Jeffrey Meek, and sound design by Corey Ray. Courtney Strong will serve as props designer, with puppet design by Penny Benson and stage management from Geni Gallant.

Continuing an equally cherished holiday tradition, audiences are invited to contribute to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma following each performance. During the past 11 years, Lyric Theatre patrons have donated more than $208,000 to help feed thousands of Oklahomans in need. Last year's attendees helped provide meals for more than 54,000 people.

Tickets will be limited to 200 guests per individual performance. To purchase, or for more information, visit LyricTheatreOKC.com, or call Lyric's Box Office at (405) 524-9312. Lyric's A CHRISTMAS CAROL is presented by Devon Energy. Net proceeds from this event benefit Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma and its educational programs. An additional portion of each ticket sold will also benefit the Harn Homestead.

The 75-minute performance is staged in the open air. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early for refreshments and photo opportunities. Weather and terrain appropriate attire/shoes is recommended. Free parking is available at the entrance to the homestead.

Founded in 1963, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is the state's leading professional theatre company. Lyric produces classic and contemporary musicals, new works, and plays featuring artists from Oklahoma and around the nation. Shows are presented at two Oklahoma City venues - the intimate Plaza Theatre and in the summer at the grand Civic Center Music Hall. Lyric's Thelma Gaylord Academy is the premiere professional theatre training ground, offering classes in all aspects of the performing arts. Lyric is a nonprofit member theatre of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Allied Arts. For more information, visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org.