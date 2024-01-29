Hit Off-Broadway Production SMALL Opens Lyric Theatre's 2024 Season

From the horse-race track to the Broadway stage, Lyric Theatre opens its 2024 season with Small, a hit one-man show direct from a critically-acclaimed run Off-Broadway.

Performances are February 15 through 25 at Lyric's Plaza Theatre, 1725 NW 16 St. Tickets are on sale now and start at just $25.

Written and performed by Robert Montano, he shares a wild, autobiographical ride about the wears of childhood, family, racism and the misunderstood life of being a horse jockey. Nearly ravaged by addiction to stay “small,” Montano ignites complex and universal themes of the struggle and sacrifice to pursue a passionate dream, first to horse racing and then to be a professional dancer. A rocky story of the racetrack, Small is ultimately an inspiring and sometimes humorous tale of a boy transforming into a man by following his heart … and feet.

“Lyric is so fortunate to welcome back the return of acclaimed performer Robert Montano after his sold-out, Off-Broadway run this past fall of Small,” said Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. “Championed by a former Broadway dancer herself, Lyric's Executive Producer Ashley Wells, this show is surprising, hysterical and heartfelt.”

Montano portrays multiple roles seamlessly, including himself – a small Puerto Rican/Italian kid from Long Island; his mother and father; his mentor; the horse trainers; and various people on the race track. With just the right amount of drama and humor, Small is a tour-de-force about finding and losing yourself as one young man's dreams unexpectedly lead him from the Belmont racetrack to a professional dancer on the Broadway stage.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays.

“Robert was last seen at Lyric playing the dynamic and driven director, Zach, in A Chorus Line,” Baron said. “In Small, he tells the behind-the-scenes, heart-pounding story of the world of professional horse jockeys – as only he can. One of the hottest tickets in NYC just a few months ago, Small is a must-see performance in its limited, two-week run at Lyric.”

Montano was raised in Long Island, close enough to Belmont Park Racetrack where he had his first career as a professional racehorse jockey. For reasons, things took a turn on him as he traded in his jockey boots for ballet shoes. Then, showbiz was at his door. His credits include working with the legendary Chita Rivera in Kiss of the Spiderwoman and Chita Plus Two. His television credits include appearances on Sex in the City, Law & Order, Bull, Blue Bloods, NCIS: New Orleans, Elementary, and Undefeated, among others. In film, Montano appeared in Shame, The Yards, Chicago, and Center Stage.

“What I am hoping the audience walks away with is in the play; it's what my father used to say to me, ‘Don't just wish and wonder. Do something about it. Follow your dreams,'” Montano said.

Small is directed by Jessi D. Hill with stage management by Karen Schliefer. The production features original designs by Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Buffy Cardoza (props design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), and Brian Ronan (sound design).

Tickets to Small are available online at Click Here 24/7, and at Lyric's Box Office by calling (405) 524-9312, Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. Discounts are available for groups of 8 or more. Small contains some adult content and is recommended for ages 14 and up.

Founded in 1963, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is the Official State Theatre of Oklahoma. Lyric produces classic and contemporary musicals, new works, and plays featuring artists from Oklahoma and around the nation. Lyric's Thelma Gaylord Academy is the premiere professional theatre training ground, offering classes in all aspects of the performing arts. Lyric is a nonprofit member theatre of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Allied Arts. For more information, visit Click Here.