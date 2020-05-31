Duncan Little Theatre Reveals it is Taking an 'Intermission'

Duncan Little Theatre has released a statement, revealing that they are taking an 'intermission' after cancelling shows due to the health crisis.

"Due to the close quarters, physicality, and vocalization that great theatrical art requires, and due to the recommendations of a panel of experts assembled by the National Association of Teachers of Singing, Duncan Little Theatre has decided to cancel or postpone much of our season," DLT said in a statement.

Little Footsteps, Raise the Roof 2, Shakespeare in the Park, Teen Theatre, and Kids Curtain Call have been cancelled for the 2020 season. Children's Theatre Experience has been postponed until Spring. A decision about Dessert Theatre and Check, Please is currently pending.

Read the company's full statement on Facebook here.

