COME FROM AWAY Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Next Year

Come From Away is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma next year. Performances will run September 16, 2026 - October 4, 2026.

Winner of a Tony Award, four Oliviers, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and three Drama Desk Awards—Come From Away is the perfect musical to lift your spirits and restore your faith in humanity.

Based on a true story set in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, in the days following 9/11, when 7,000 stranded airline passengers from around the globe were diverted from the US and unexpectedly welcomed with open arms. Cultures collide, tensions flare, and new friendships form in this extraordinary event filled with music, laughter, trust, and a bond that would last a lifetime.

Come From Away is a celebration of kindness, community, and the remarkable power of coming together when the world feels as if it’s falling apart. Experience this dynamic musical in a terrific new way – up close at Lyric’s Plaza Theatre.

