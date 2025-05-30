Birdtalker Comes to ​Beer City Music Hall in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indie-folk group Birdtalker will celebrate their third album on the All Means To End Tour in OKC on June 4. This show is perfect for fans of Wild Child, Henry Jamison, and The Ballroom Thieves.

Birdtalker is an American Indie folk / Americana quintet from Nashville, Tennessee. They have released 3 full-length albums and 3 EP's. Husband and wife, Zack and Dani Green, formed Birdtalker in 2012. Their first single, "Heavy," released in 2016 on their debut EP, Just This, was an overnight folk hit, having since amassed over 90 million streams on Spotify. In 2018, Birdtalker followed Just This with their first LP, entitled, One.

After years of headlining tours as well as supporting such artists as Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Mat Kearney, and Amos Lee, Birdtalker has continued releasing new music, following the success of One with 2021's self-titled LP, Birdtalker, and 2024's All Means, No End.

​Beer City Music Hall is located at 1141 NW 2nd St.

Parking is available at the free lot directly East of the venue, plus free street parking. Other paid parking may also be available in the area but this is not under our control, and private businesses may tow at their own discretion.

