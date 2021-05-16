Bernadette Peters and Tim McGraw Join Season Lineup at The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2021-2022 Season includes legendary Country musician, Tim McGraw, and Broadway icon, Bernadette Peters as part of its impressive slate of performers. The season will run from Sept. 2021 to May 2022 with McGraw's performance headlining a grand reopening weekend of performances in October and Peters' taking place on Valentine's Day 2022. Other noteworthy performances include the Philadelphia Orchestra, STOMP and Oklahoman operatic soprano, Sarah Coburn.

"The McKnight Center's 2021-2022 Season lineup offers a rich diversity of programming including hit after hit for our upcoming season," said The McKnight Center's Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "From Grammy award-winning country music superstar, Tim McGraw, to Broadway legend Bernadette Peters, to the glorious Philadelphia Orchestra to the rousing sounds of STOMP-there's truly something for everyone."

The McKnight Center's mission includes providing impactful learning opportunities for the community and students at Oklahoma State University. The third season includes master classes from the season's artists and unique musical experiences for local schoolchildren. Additionally, "The Buddy Holly Story" will re-launch its national tour from The McKnight Center, providing an in-depth artist residency for Oklahoma State music and theater students in September.

"The McKnight Center is one of few theaters in the nation that was able to stay open during the pandemic because of the precautions we put into place to keep our guests safe. We are ready and thrilled to hit the ground running and welcome even more community members back this fall to experience exceptional performances in a safe, world-class environment," continued Blakeman.

Other notable performances include Broadway icon Brian Stokes Mitchell, a revival of the classic musical "South Pacific", and violinist Itzhak Perlman. The Center will host its 4th Annual Chamber Music Festival and welcome back organist Peter Krasinski to perform an improvised music score accompanying the silent film "Nosferatu." There will be two National Geographic Live shows, one of which will focus on "Greenwood: A Century of Resilience" during Black History Month 2022. Family-friendly programs include Doktor Kaboom, a screening of the animated holiday film "The Polar Express" with live music provided by the Tulsa Symphony, among others.

The McKnight Center family of subscribers are invited to renew their ticket packages beginning May 15, 2021. Ticket sales will open to the public in Aug. 2021. Learn more about season subscriptions and event on-sale dates at McKnightCenter.org or contact the box office at (405) 744-9999.

COVID-19 Safety Precautions

The McKnight Center has enhanced health and safety measures to keep guests, artists and employees safe. The Center complies with recommendations and requirements set forth by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention(CDC), Oklahoma State University, and the City of Stillwater. Currently, all staff undergo regular COVID-19 testing as well as temperature and symptom screening before each event. Events are electronically ticketed, and each Box Office window has a Plexiglas shield for safe communication. Floor markers outline six feet intervals to assist with social distancing and high-touch surfaces are frequently disinfected.

2021-22 Season 3 Performances at The McKnight Center