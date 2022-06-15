BWW Feature: UCO's Broadway Tonight presents FLIPSIDE

Conceived, written and developed by UCO Musical Theatre Dept head Greg White, Flipside tells the story of musical icon Patti Page. Clara Ann Fowler, known by her stage name as Patti Page, was an Oklahoma-born singer who became one of the bestselling female artists of all time. Selling over 100 million records in a career that spanned six decades, Ms. Page was known during her career as "The Singin' Rage". Page topped the Billboard charts in the early 1950s, a feat for a shy girl from Claremore. Her song "Tennessee Waltz" is one of Tennessee's official state songs. Flipside celebrates her life and preserves the musical legacy of one of music's most enduring icons.

Flipside originally debuted at UCO to critical acclaim. It went on to tour around the country, winning 18 awards at the Kennedy Center National Theatre Festival in Washington, D.C. Flipside made its Off-Broadway debut at New York City's prestigious 59 E. 59 Theatre. Ten years after its original run, UCO's Broadway Tonight will remount the musical, presenting the 10th anniversary production. Based on real-life interviews from the singer, Flipside features 28 of Patti Page's greatest hits, including "Tennessee Waltz", "Old Cape Cod", "Mockingbird Hill", "How Much is That Doggie in the Window?" and more.

The tenth anniversary production will be presented at St. Luke's United Methodist Downtown OKC location. "St. Luke's is the perfect 'Off-Broadway' space for Flipside," said production director Greg White. "I am hopeful we can collaborate with St Luke's more often, and use this space for future endeavors". White continued, "Presenting the tenth anniversary of Flipside at St. Luke's gives UCO and Broadway Tonight a fabulous community outreach opportunity. This is a great way to diversify our audiences and make community in-roads. Working with St. Luke's has provided some great advocacy for UCO, and I think they will help us diversify our community presence and audiences."

The cast of Flipside includes Emily Pace as Patti Page, Leah Coleman, Erin Heatly, Mark Johnson, Kassie Carroll Downey, and Justin Larman. Music Direction is by Sandra Thompson. About the musical, cast member Erin Heatly said "I get to play about six different characters! Greg (White) really encourages us to play and have fun with it. There is never a dull moment in this show."

Flipside is a family friendly show that runs 90 minutes with no intermission. It's fun for the whole family, and it's known for getting audiences up out of their seats and on their feet by final bows! It's joyous and exuberant and will turn even the most novice of theatre patrons into a die-hard fan of theatre and the wonderful music of Ms. Patti Page. Flipside is the perfect summer evening of music, nostalgia, and theatre in the beautiful St. Luke's downtown location.

Flipside opens June 23rd and runs until the 26th at St. Luke's downtown campus, located at 222 NW 15th St in OKC, OK. Tickets are available at mitchellhalltheatre.com.