Ashley Wells Named Executive Producer At Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has announced the promotion of Ashley Wells to the newly created position of Executive Producer.

Previously Lyric's Associate Artistic Director, Wells joins the organization's executive leadership team, which includes Managing Director Jim Reynolds and Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron.

"Ashley has been an important and inspiring theatre artist and administrator throughout my 11 years at Lyric," Baron said. "She continues to play a crucial role in Lyric's survival and continued success during this challenging time. I'm proud of her leadership at Lyric, collaborations within the Oklahoma arts community, and her expert guidance she provides to theatres across the nation."

In her new role, Wells will oversee the day-to-day management of the artistic vision and producing operations of the theatre, including all mainstage and stand-alone productions, workshops, readings, performances at Lyric's Thelma Gaylord Academy and other special events. Additionally, Wells will be tasked with managing artistic needs and maintaining Production budgets. She will continue to collaborate with the leadership team in the season-planning process, including identifying projects for the stage and overseeing the selection of creative team members and production casts. Wells also will continue to direct and choreograph select mainstage productions.

Over the past three decades, Wells has been involved in dozens of Lyric Productions, including recently directing Nunsense, Disney's Newsies, Hello, Dolly!, Rock of Ages and The Wizard of Oz. In addition, she performed in both the national tour and Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! with Carol Channing and worked as a casting director in Los Angeles and Orlando. Other performing credits include La Cage Aux Folles and Singin' in the Rain with Casa Mañana, Kopit and Yestin's Phantom of the Opera with North Shore Musical Theatre and Evita, Brigadoon, Barnun and The Music Man with Music Theatre Wichita.

"Lyric Theatre provided me with my first professional experience as a performer and prepared me for performing on Broadway," Wells said. "I see this new role as a chance to continue elevating the creative impact that Lyric has on Oklahoma and The National Theatre landscape. It is humbling and exciting to be a part of the future of Lyric in this new leadership role. I look forward to bringing together performers, designers, musicians, and technicians from Oklahoma and across the nation for new, thrilling productions."

"We are thrilled to have Ashley assume this executive leadership role at Lyric Theatre," adds Reynolds. "This a testament to the solid, strategic growth of Lyric as Oklahoma's leading professional Theatre."

For more information, visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org.