3rd Act Theatre Company Present Oklahoma Premiere Of CHAGRIN FALLS

To live in Chagrin Falls, Oklahoma is to be in the killing business.

Oct. 20, 2021  

3rd Act Theatre Company presents the Oklahoma premiere of Chagrin Falls, written by Mia McCullough and directed by Artistic Director Amandanell Bold, as the second Noire series production of Season 3: UNKNOWN.

To live in Chagrin Falls, Oklahoma is to be in the killing business. The town's major employers are a cattle slaughterhouse and a penitentiary where lethal injection is administered. A week prior to a particular execution, an Asian-American graduate student comes to town. Though this would-be reporter never gets what she came for, when she witnesses the execution, she becomes one of them: a participant in the killing, an honorary resident of Chagrin Falls.

Performances are each Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. from October 22, 2021, through November 6, 2021, with a streamed performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.3rdacttheatreco.com/productions/chagrin-falls

Chagrin Falls stars a dynamic cast of local Oklahoma talent including Rob May, Vivian Le, Anna Holloway, J. Harlan Henry, Grant Brittan, and Dakota Lee Bryant.

3rd Act's Noire productions introduce plays that push boundaries for adult-only audiences and have included 1984, Frankenstein, and Medusa Undone. Chagrin Falls contains adult language and themes such as loss, war, violence, racism and insensitivity, and mentions of sexual abuse and violence.

Any questions may be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com, or the box office at 405-593-8093.

