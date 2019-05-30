Yaddo Commemorates Stonewall50 with Queer Artists Event

Yaddo, America's first artist colony, will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising with "Yaddo Inspirations: A Queer Look Through The Generations". The celebration will highlight queer artists as they discuss their individual ownership of queerness and queer liberation through the arts. Emmy nominee Leigh Fondakowski ('The Laramie Project') will moderate a panel of artists including Glendalys Medina, Doron Langberg and RK P'rez. National Queer Theatre has partnered with Yaddo to present a special performance. "Inspirations" is set for Tuesday, June 4th - 6-8pm at the The Cell at 338 W 23rd St. This event is free and open to the public. In addition to National Queer Theatre, Out of the Box Theatrics and Stonewall 50 Consortium proudly join Yaddo as co-sponsors.

Yaddo holds the distinction of being the country's first Artist Colony. Since 1926, it has been a home for artists of all disciplines to retreat and create. Thanks to the generous support of many individuals and foundations, this non-profit organization provides time and studio space to individual artists in a supportive communal setting. In its ten decade history, notable artists such as Langston Hughes, James Baldwin, Truman Capote, Carson McCullers, Patricia Highsmith, Flannery O'Connor and Leonard Bernstein are just a few of the luminaries that have called Yaddo, and its 400 acre estate in Saratoga Springs, an artistic and creative home. More recent artists to benefit from the organization's mission to nurture the creative process include Annie Baker, Branden Jacob Jenkins, Bennet Singer, and Young Jean Lee. To learn more visit www.yaddo.org





