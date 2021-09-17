World Premiere of HIT YOUR MARK, DIE BEAUTIFUL to be Presented at The New Ohio Theater

spit&vigor has announced the world premiere of HIT YOUR MARK, DIE BEAUTIFUL, written by Peter Oliver and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee). Performances are Thursdays thru Saturdays at 8PM, Sundays October 10th and 17th at 7PM and Wednesday October 20th at 7PM, October 7th to October 24th at The New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St #1E, New York, NY 10014, a short walking distance from Christopher Street Subway Station). Tickets are $42. For advance reservations, please visit www.spitnvigor.com/hit-your-mark-die-beautiful.

In Peter Oliver's playwriting debut, Atom, Skip, Cass, Rick, Juliana, and Annie are in a bad play. Everybody knows it's bad, but nobody is willing to say it. It's the night before opening, everything is going wrong, and someone gets beaten half to death. Like a bottle of coke slowly being shaken, things are about to explode.

By the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that produced IN VESTMENTS ("wrenching and visually eloquent" - the NY Times) and THE BRUTES (nominated for 7 Planet Connections Awards and an NYIT Award in 2018, "irresistably dramatic" - The NY Times), spit&vigor presents HIT YOUR MARK DIE BEAUTIFUL - a Waiting for Guffman-esque love letter to off-off-off broadway theater - with small budgets but big hearts.

The cast features Giselle Elise, Kyra Jackson, Pete Oliver (Marriage Story, Law&Order SVU), Laura Sisskin, Nicholas Thomas (Blunderbuss Productions), Morgan Zipf-Meister (The Moth Story Hour, It's Getting Tired, Mildred)

Set design is by Florence Flacassier. Costume design is by Claire Daly (nominated 2018 Planet Award Outstanding Costume Design).

For more information please visit https://www.spitnvigor.com/hit-your-mark-die-beautiful

About New Ohio Theatre: New Ohio Theatre is a two-time Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons, Artistic Director, and Jaclyn Biskup Creative Producer. The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold work from today's vast independent theatre community. They believe the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies who operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding the boundaries of where American theatre is right now and where it's going. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish and profound theatrical endeavors. The theatre is accessible from the #1 train to Christopher St. or A, B, C, D, E, F or M train to West 4th St. For info visit NewOhioTheatre.org.