Woodie King, Jr. Directs the World Premiere of TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL by Wesley Brown at the Castillo Theatre

Performances run  from October 17 to November 12.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake Photo 1 FIRE IN THE TEMPLE Will Premiere in Fountain Hall at Camphill Village Copake
Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING Photo 2 Alysia Reiner, John-Andrew Morrison and Sharone Sayegh Headline Reading of ZIONISTA RISING
The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO! Photo 3 The Players Theatre to Present 12th Annual Short Play Festival - BOO!
Theatre 4the People Opens Their 2023-2024 Season With Aaron Posner's STUPID F*CKING BIRD Photo 4 Theatre 4the People Opens Their 2023-2024 Season With Aaron Posner's STUPID F*CKING BIRD

Woodie King, Jr. Directs the World Premiere of TELLING TALES OUT OF SCHOOL by Wesley Brown at the Castillo Theatre

Following a  work in progress of the play last May, New Federal Theatre (NFT) will present the world premiere of "Telling Tales Out of School," a new play by Wesley Brown, from October 17 to November 12 at Castillo Theatre/ASP, 543 West 42nd Street. The play offers a unique perspective on the Harlem Renaissance by providing a character study of four of its most-noted female prime movers, revealing their ambitions, longings and resentments and illuminating the feminine energy they brought to the movement. Director is Woodie King, Jr., founder and Producing Director Emeritus of NFT and an iconic figure of Black Theater. King and NFT received a 2020 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre and the Off-Broadway Alliance named him a "Legend of Off-Broadway."

In the play, it's June, 1954 and a memorial service for Alain Locke, architect of the Harlem Renaissance, is being held at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem. Among the attendees are Zora Neale Hurston, Nella Larsen, Jessie Fauset and Nancy Cunard. Not having seen one another in over twenty years, they gather at the Hotel Theresa after the funeral. Over tea, an afternoon of boundless praise of Locke unravels into disturbing revelations about the great man and the four women who have come to honor him. 

Beate Hein Bennett reported on the work-in-progress for New York Theatre Wire, writing: "Wesley Brown’s play brings to life these four very different women as they engage each other in a rather bold unmasking of each one’s 'vulnerable vulnerabilities' (to use an Alain Locke phrase)…[raising] questions as relevant today as they were for these women: questions of identity, of self-identification, of language as social signifier, of social relationships in a society that is fractured by competition, racism, gender distrust, and political hypocrisy." Susan Hall added in Berkshire Fine Arts, "Broadway bound?  Come hear a reading and join the discussion."

The four leading women of the Harlem Renaissance are played by four distinguished actresses of Off-Broadway. Richarda Abrams plays Jessie Fauset, June Ballinger plays Nancy Cunard, Petronia Paley plays Nella Larsen and Elizabeth Van Dyke plays Zora Neale Hurston.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Photos: First Look At A GOOD DAY, A New Musical Playing At The Shawnee Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look At A GOOD DAY, A New Musical Playing At The Shawnee Playhouse

The new musical, A Good Day, opened on September 9th at The Shawnee Playhouse and will continue to run through September 24th. See photos from the production. 

2
GAMEPIECE Performs At The Center At West Parks Evolution Festival, September 14- 16 Photo
GAMEPIECE Performs At The Center At West Park's Evolution Festival, September 14- 16

THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (CWP), the Upper West Side's cultural hub for diverse, engaging, and boundary-pushing performing arts, announces the performances of Gamepiece, a new interactive performance from Christian Flynn, as part of the 2023 Evolution Festival, a multi-disciplinary performance festival featuring three original works-in-progress of theater, dance, and music by NYC-based artists.

3
Off The Lane Presents HOOTENANNY TONIGHT! A Folk Music Experience Photo
Off The Lane Presents HOOTENANNY TONIGHT! A Folk Music Experience

Off the Lane presents the world premiere NYC workshop of Hootenanny Tonight! A Folk Music Experience. Join for an interactive evening of community and traditional folk and hootenanny tunes inspired by the songbook: Hootenanny Tonight! by James F. Leisy.

4
National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals Directors and Music Directors For the 35th A Photo
National Alliance for Musical Theatre Reveals Directors and Music Directors For the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS

National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the creative teams for the 35th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, which takes place on Thursday, October 26 and Friday, October 27, 2023, at New World Stages. Learn more about the teams here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (9/06-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STUPID F#CKING BIRD
Matthew Corozine Studio Theatre (9/15-10/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Origin's "Opening Night" Season Launch Event
Origin Theatre (9/17-9/17)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Overwhelming Urge to be Completely Destroyed
Kraine Theatre (9/28-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You