William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT Comes To An Off-off Broadway Stage At The Court Square Theater

William Shakespeare's beloved play, Twelfth Night, comes to an off-off Broadway stage at the Court Square Theater in NYC.
William Shakespeare's beloved play Twelfth Night comes to an off-off Broadway stage at the Court Square Theater (44-02 23rd Street, Long Island City, NY.11101) November 3rd - 18th, 2023.
An acting company of nyc talent from across the globe, who have all been trained in New York City, with a passion for Shakespeare will perform Twelfth Night at the Court Square Theater*, from November 3rd - 18th, 2023.
Willow Tree Productions is being set up this year to provide professional opportunities to immigrant/foreign acting graduates, established non-union actors- to act alongside homegrown talent in NYC, in a high-quality production.
The actors are from all around the world and come from different training schools, backgrounds and professions- however every single one comes with the love of performing and passion to succeed in this ever-changing industry. "Our team's aim from the start has been to aid these incredible actors in furthering their career in a time where it seems almost impossible to do so"- Olivia Webb (Twelfth Night NYC Producer)
One of Shakespeare's best-loved plays, Twelfth Night is timeless in its appeal as both a comedy and morality piece, addressing issue such as truth, fidelity, and betrayal; its 'Happy Ending' is at best a compromise and throws into stark relief the various stances we all take when faced with emotional problems. Through these devices it speaks to a modern audience as freshly as it did centuries ago, inviting us to view gender and fluidity as part of the human experience and not as a new phenomenon. Presented by a young, talented cast taken according to ability rather than any qualities based on race or gender, this production will aim to be inclusive, open, and questioning, while examining the fundamental humour of the human condition, as Shakespeare intended.
A function of Shakespeare over the ages has been to make people think more about their surroundings and its subjects; the gender-swapping of Viola and Sebastian raises very real issues today, as does the blindness of Olivia and Orsino to their swap. The team on Twelfth Night NYC hopes audiences will leave with a very real appreciation of gender issues and perhaps a greater tolerance when they see how the plot unfolds.
Cast:
Viola: Olivia Webb
Orsino: Robert Barnes
Olivia: Adriana Ellis
Sir Toby Belch: Garrett Miller
Sir Andrew Aguecheek: Edward Flannery
Feste: Tori Anderson
Malvolio/Valentine: Bennett Clarkson
Maria/Officer: Priyanka Kedia
Sebastian/Curio: Harrison Tipping
Antonio/Captain: Albrim Gjonbalaj
Twelfth Night Creative Team:
Director: Pete McElligott
Assistant Director: Ella Rivers
Stage Manager: Rebecca Collins
Assistant Producer: Emily Cooper
Lighting Design: Jennifer Fok
Sound Design: Robert Gonyo
Fight and Intimacy coordination: Melanie Liebetrau
