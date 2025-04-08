What Will The Neighbors Say? To Present New Documentary Play AT THE BARRICADES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What Will the Neighbors Say? will present the World Premiere of At the Barricades, a new documentary theatre play written by the Neighbors' Co-Artistic Director's James Clements & Sam Hood Adrain, directed by Federica Borlenghi. The production will run June 12-29 at MITU580.

At the Barricades is a source-based history play about the international troops fighting in the Spanish Civil War. The drama follows six different characters from the United States, Spain and Scotland, brought together, despite their varied backgrounds, by a shared desire to fight against Franco's fascist coup. We join them on the outskirts of Madrid in January 1937 and witness, over the course of a year, how their political loyalties, personal relationships and understanding of themselves are strengthened, challenged and irrevocably changed by the tragedy and the carnage around them. Developed through a partnership with the Abraham Lincoln Brigade Archives (ALBA), this prescient new play asks the question: how far would you go to protect the freedoms of others?

The cast features Sam Hood Adrain (Search Party on HBO; Third Law with WWTNS?), Stephanie Del Bino (Bodas de Blood at Teatro Circulo), James Clements (Brothers in Arms at La Mama; Ellis Island at Rattlestick), Edu Díaz (A Drag Is Born at NYC Fringe; Fantastic Mr. S at United Solo), Devante Lawrence (Jahar at Tribeca Film Festival), and Chelsie Sutherland (Kamal Smith's Dear Future Husband).

The creative team includes Set Design by Frank Oliva (This Beautiful Future at Cherry Lane; Knock On the Roof at NYTW), Costume Design by Johanna Pan (Crumbs from the Table of Joy with Keen Company; Associate Costume Designer on Floyd Collins at Lincoln Center), Sound Design by Stephanie Carlin (Pericles! With Hamlet Isn't Dead/The Center at West Park), and Lighting Design by Adrian Yuen (Minoru Scrapes the Sky at The Tank) with Stage Management and Script Supervision by Skye Pallo Ross (Mad Little Reefers at wild project; Until Dark with Out of the Box Theatrics).

Performances are scheduled on: Thursday, June 12th at 7:30pm; Friday, June 13th at 7:30pm (Press Preview); Saturday, June 14th at 2pm (Press Preview); Saturday, June 14th at 7:30pm (Opening Night); Sunday June 15th at 2pm; Sunday June 15th at 7:30pm; Tuesday, June 17th at 7:30pm; Wednesday, June 18th at 7:30pm; Thursday, June 19th at 7:30pm; Friday, June 20th at 7:30pm; Saturday, June 21st at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sunday, June 22nd at 2pm & 7:30pm; Tuesday, June 24th at 7:30pm; Wednesday, June 25th at 7:30pm; Thursday, June 26th at 7:30pm; Friday, June 27th at 7:30pm; Saturday, June 28th at 2pm; Saturday, June 28th at 7:30pm; and Sunday, June 29th at 2pm.

