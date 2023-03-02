Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Week Two And Three Winners Of The Players Theatre Short Play Fest - LUV 2023 Revealed

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival will be back in June with SPF NYC - a festival based on living in or having ties to NYC.

Mar. 02, 2023  

West Village audiences were enamored with Weeks Two and Three of The Players Theatre LUV 2023 Short Play Festival! Audiences chose the following plays as their favorite for weeks two and three,

Week Two's audience-selected winner was "Marriage Counseling on Valentine's Day", written and directed by William Zolla II.

Funny and poignant, this one-act delves into just what it takes to make a marriage work. On Valentine's Day, a therapist with a painful secret uses unconventional means in an effort to unearth the seemingly buried love between a bickering, married couple. Steve (Dan Purcell) and Margaret (Jade Andersen) are having marital troubles, arguing over peccadilloes and perceived slights. Their therapist Dr. Jennifer Ross (Elizabeth Sanders) guides them into seeing that the important parts of marriage are more than the sum of petty squabbles.

Week Three's winner was "Love Potion 69", written by Andrea Woodbridge and directed by Joseph Fusco.

The one-act centers around Albreda (Andrea Woodbridge), an old woman in circa 1604 England who makes potions for townspeople. Her love potions have limitations, however: they only work within the bounds of what an individual is capable of. And to individuals that she deems unworthy, the potions can have dire consequences. Albreda is visited in turn by Idonea (Sara Santucci), Drustan (Perri Yaniv), and Constable Walters (Joseph Fusco). Hilarity and ridiculousness ensues, with a little twist at the end.

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival will be back in June with SPF NYC - a festival based on living in or having ties to NYC. Information regarding submitting to the festival can be found here: www.ShortPlayNYC.com The festival will once again take place at The Players Theatre: 115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor NYC



