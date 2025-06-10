Week One Winner Announced for Players Theatre’s 2025 NYC Short Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Be Bold! Productions has announced the Week One winner of the 14th annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival – NYC, which opened last weekend in the West Village. Each year, the festival presents a rotating lineup of 15-minute original works exploring life in New York City across three weekends in June.

The audience-selected winner for Week One was “Dust to Dust”, written by Gabrielle Perez and directed by Cecilia Bracey. Set aboard the Staten Island Ferry, the play follows a mother (Patricia M. Lawrence) and daughter (Monica Motta) as they attempt to scatter a loved one’s ashes—illegally. As they confront grief, guilt, and the fear of getting caught, the story balances dark comedy and emotional honesty.

The lineup also included four additional NYC-set shorts:

“The Gentleman’s a Tramp”

Written by Andrea Woodbridge | Directed by Brenda Bell

A 19th-century detective mystery unfolds in 1870s Manhattan as Detective Alice Quinn (Woodbridge) and her assistant Beatrice (Sue-Ellen Mandell) investigate a stolen wedding ring reported by socialite Harriet Taylor (Bell).

“The Unrequited train”

Written & Directed by Julia Genoveva

A chance reunion on the 6 train brings buried feelings to the surface when Ashley (Laura Walter) is approached by her childhood friend Steve (Steven Anthony), leading to an unexpected confession.

“Soaked”

Written by Isa Mellody | Directed by Jacklyn Collier | Stage Managed by Lindsay Ross

A couple, Lizzy (Mellody) and Luna (Nicole Rivera), share a vulnerable moment after a late-night dip in the Washington Square Park fountain, as Lizzy prepares to leave for college in California.

“Central Park Teaser”

Written & Directed by Darcy H. Sternberg

A quiet bench conversation between artist Jane (Herut Ashkenazi) and fashion-obsessed psychiatrist Elaine (Theresa Yonash) takes a sharp turn. A surprise twist featuring a movie director (Joseph Fusco) adds layers of deception.

The Short Play Festival continues this weekend with Week Two performances running June 12–14 at 7PM and June 15 at 3PM. Five new NYC-themed plays will debut:

4AM at WOHOP by Christopher Zaczek

A Girl in a Long Coat by Mavish Khan

Dear Diary by Kevin Cheng

Minnesota Nice by Riley Fee

Touch Me With Your Naked Hand by Sally Deering

All performances take place at The Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY

Comments