WILD WOMEN OF PLANET WONGO Invades The Front-Row Fringe Festival

The 60s sci-fi immersive musical Wild Women of Planet Wongo, a wacky B-movie inspired sci-fi comedy about a planet of Amazonian women who first encounter men when two bumbling astronauts crash on their planet, is coming virtually to the Front-Row Fringe Festival after successful productions in New York City and Chicago.

Presented by Not Too Fancy Productions, LLC and filmed at the Parkside Lounge in New York City, Wongo will be zooming to you on Friday, March 12 at 11pm CST, Saturday, March 13 at 1pm CST and Sunday, March 14 at 3:30pm CST.

For free tickets and the secret recipe for the perfect Wongotini (the official cocktail of Planet Wongo), visit www.PlanetWongo.com and click on FRONT-ROW FRINGE.

Wild Women Of Planet Wongo is "Barbarella-meets-John-Waters kind of story ... An immersive musical crammed with good-natured energy and nonstop campy humor ... the show is so much fun"- Blogcritics. "If drinks, dancing and music are your thing, Wild Women of Planet Wongo will not disappoint." Stage Buddy.

Wongo was originally workshopped at the University of Michigan's New Works Festival and in NYC at the Ensemble Studio Theatre, was a Next Link selection at the New York Musical Theatre (NYMF) and then ran successfully at the Red Barn Theatre in Key West, Florida. The immersive version's NYC debut was at Bushwick's Brooklyn Fireproof, then it played for 10 months at the Parkside Lounge in New York City (where the video was filmed) before it's stint at the Chopin Theatre in Chicago.

Cast include: Aiesha Dukes, Maya Hana Evans, Miki Hellerbach, Jenna Marcello, KC Morse, Amanda Nicholas, and Howie Schaal. Creative team includes: Steve Mackes (Book & Lyrics), Ben Budick(Lyrics), Dave Ogrin (Lyrics and Music), David Rigano (Director), Juson Williams (Choreographer), Paul Rigano (Musical Director), Amy Holson-Schwartz (General Manager), Emily Grayson (Production Supervisor/Stage Manager), Patrick Harnett-Marshall (Assistant Stage Manager), Ido Levran (Video and Sound Design), Rudy Agresta (Animations), Lisa Hufnagel (Lighting Design), Rob Dutiel (Set Design/Props), Elise VanderKley (Costumes), Marsh Shugart (Makeup and Wig Design).

For more information, please visit, PlanetWongo.com.