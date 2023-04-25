WASHINGTON Comes to the Attic at the Tank

WASHINGTON is an exciting new family drama, by up and coming New York playwright, Eric Rateé. Following Sadie, a young writer returning home for the holidays, as she tries to navigate caring for her bipolar brother, holding together dying friendships with her childhood best friends, and understanding and accepting the true meaning of what it means to be a family.

WASHINGTON is directed by Mary Neely, and stars Violette Trotter, Santiago Mallan, Carlos Dengler, Heather Lee Rogers, Sam Besca, and Kara Gordon.

FREE DRESS REHEARSAL: Friday, April 28th - 5:30pm

PERFORMANCE: Saturday, April 29th - 8pm

THE ATTIC AT THE TANK | 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY, 10018

TICKETS