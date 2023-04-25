Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WASHINGTON Comes to the Attic at the Tank

The performance is set for April 29.

Apr. 25, 2023  

WASHINGTON is an exciting new family drama, by up and coming New York playwright, Eric Rateé. Following Sadie, a young writer returning home for the holidays, as she tries to navigate caring for her bipolar brother, holding together dying friendships with her childhood best friends, and understanding and accepting the true meaning of what it means to be a family.

WASHINGTON is directed by Mary Neely, and stars Violette Trotter, Santiago Mallan, Carlos Dengler, Heather Lee Rogers, Sam Besca, and Kara Gordon.

FREE DRESS REHEARSAL: Friday, April 28th - 5:30pm
PERFORMANCE: Saturday, April 29th - 8pm

THE ATTIC AT THE TANK | 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY, 10018

TICKETS



Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Pla Photo
Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30 Photo
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut Photo
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut
As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will will make its NYC debut at the Kraine Theatre in a one night workshop performance at the Kraine Theatre.
MOLLYS POLY Will Premiere At NYTF Photo
MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF
'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry CityPhotos: Dialogue With Three Chords And BrooklynONE Productions Stage Comic Book Themed Plays At Industry City
April 24, 2023

Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) and BrooklynONE Productions (bkONE) staged readings of 'The Last Days of the Brave and the Bold,' and 'A People's History of Superheroism' at Fort Hamilton Distillery in Industry City, last Saturday which followed the FREE Brooklyn Comics showcase at St. Marks Comics, also at Industry City. 
Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30Blue Hill Troupe Closes Its 99th Season With THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE, April 26-30
April 24, 2023

The Blue Hill Troupe, New York City's only philanthropic musical theater group, will close its 99th season with Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave of Duty-the duo's third full-length operetta and the only one to have had its world premiere (in 1879) in New York. Blue Hill Troupe's performances of this iconic work will take place at El Teatro of El Museo del Barrio.
AS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC DebutAS YOU WISH IT, A Shakespearean Version Of THE PRINCESS BRIDE, to Make NYC Debut
April 24, 2023

As You Wish It or The Bride Princess or What You Will will make its NYC debut at the Kraine Theatre in a one night workshop performance at the Kraine Theatre.
MOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTFMOLLY'S POLY Will Premiere At NYTF
April 23, 2023

'Molly's Poly' is a modern relationship farce making its premiere at the New York Theater Festival this May. It is Written and Directed by Nate Raven (award winning writer of The Cooping Theory: 1969 - Off Broadway, Perfect - Film, My Yours His - Film, Azalea - Film).
Joyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo FestivalJoyce Miller Wins 'Best Satire' For THE HANDMAID'S DIANETICS EPISODE ONE at United Solo Festival
April 23, 2023

The Handmaid's Dianetics Episode One took place Off-Broadway at the United Solo Festival in Theater Row's Studio Theater directed by Janet Bentley, including original musical scores by long time collaborator Mike Handelman and Andy Cohen.
share