Transforma Theatre to Present LOVE GAMES

a??a??Transforma Theatre and its award-winning creator, actor and playwright Tjaša Ferme have announced the release of two innovative plays for lovers as e-books and a launch event on Valentine's Day, February 14, at the Revision Lounge and Gallery in New York. Attendees can opt to pay with cryptocurrency via a website, courtesy of Coinbase Commerce.

Bring your Valentine's date to play role-playing games for lovers and enjoy some Cocktales

Love Games for couples create templates for role playing based on improvisational theatre, tantra, conflict resolution, and intimacy-building exercises that couples themselves can try out.

"Love Games can help bring back the spice to lazy and monotonous relationships fusing the science of falling in love with an interactive theater experience"" said Transforma Theatre's creator Tjaša Ferme.

Single? Don't fuss-come try one out with a complete stranger. How quickly can you fall in love? How many Cocktales does it take?

The event will also include entertaining numbers from the raging hit Cocktales - Confessions of a Nymphomaniac like "Five Times" in a Row and "Poor Tortured Penises". Cocktales ran for several weeks to sold-out houses and was later produced at Bardot Miami and shown as part of Miami Art Basel.

The role-playing games at this events will be language driven. They will be based on fun, bonding exercises to expand the imagination and build intimacy with your partner. Every ticket includes a gift of a Love Games for Couples e-book.

Actors:

Dr.Truth/Cupid on Uke: Stephanie Lauren White

Eve the Nymphomaniac/Hostess: Tjaša Ferme

From Freud's concept of "anatomy is destiny" to the socialist feminism discussed in Simone de Beauvoir's The Second Sex, the interplay between romantic partners, sex, ritual, religion, and science has always been fascinating. Cocktales, Love Games for Couples and Tjaša's creative work take things in a newer, more relatable, and science-backed direction, and they promise an unforgettable experience that can help audiences reveal deeper truths about themselves and their relationships, discover why they love spending time with their significant others, and what couples can - and should - do to truly open their hearts to each other.

Tickets are available here. Additionally, plays can be purchased using cryptocurrencies on juicy-press.com.

The event is taking place at the Revision Lounge and Gallery at 219 Avenue B, New York, 10009, on February 14, 2022, between 7 pm and 10 pm.