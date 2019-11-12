Tiffany Mills Company Will Present World Premiere of NOT THEN, NOT YET at The Flea Theater

Tiffany Mills Company returns to The Flea Theater with the world premiere of Not then, not yet, an evening-length work that explores states of transition and transformation. Performances are Wednesday-Saturday, November 13-16, at 7pm. The Flea Theater is located at 20 Thomas Street (between Church Street and Broadway), in Manhattan.

Choreographer Tiffany Mills's Not then, not yet, created in collaboration with Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón and French vocalist/composer Muriel Louveau, examines states of transition, drawing inspiration from the liminal space between endings and new beginnings. The artists' initial interest in liminality comes from Mary Shelley's life and early writing-specifically her examination of the threshold between creation and destruction, integration and isolation. Ruminating on what it means to be in between, the collaborators now look at portals and passageways through a 21st-century lens. Weaving movement, an electronic score, and live vocals, the artists map internal landscapes, as well as external ones (chairs are used as objects of comfort, support, options, and obstacles), as they consider the often surreal space one dwells in between past/future, young/old, and even life/death. Negrón's blend of electro-acoustics mixed with classical instrumentation and found sounds, Louveau's extreme vocal registers and neoclassical influences, and Mills's raw and unhinged movement create a kinetically charged world that speaks to the subconscious.

Not then, not yet features choreography by Tiffany Mills, dramaturgy by Mills's longtime collaborator Kay Cummings, original composition by Angelica Negrón and vocalist Muriel Louveau, lighting design by Chris Hudacs, and costumes by Pei-Chi Su. Not then, not yet is performed by Mills, Jordan Morley, Kenneth Olguin, Nikolas Owens, Emily Pope, and Mei Yamanaka.

Tickets are $20 (general) and $15 (students/seniors). Tickets for the company's benefit on Friday, November 15, are $50 (includes post-show reception). Tickets go on sale on October 14 and can be purchased by phone at 212-226-0051 or online at www.theflea.org.

Tiffany Mills is choreographer and artistic director of the New York City-based Tiffany Mills Company, which she founded in 2000. Recent New York City seasons include The Flea Theater (Resident Artist, 2018), La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival (2016), BAM/Kennedy Center's Professional Development Program, which culminated in a NYC season at BAM Fisher (2013). New York City performing highlights include Guggenheim Museum Works & Process Series, Duke on 42nd Street, Danspace Project's City/Dans Series, Baryshnikov Arts Center, Symphony Space Dance Sampler, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Dancing in the Streets, Dance Now at Joe's Pub, Joyce SoHo, and Movement Research at Judson Church. The company's work has been presented nationally at PICA's TBA Festival (OR), Wexner Center (OH), Contemporary Dance Theater (OH), Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival Residency (MA), Austin Dance Festival (TX), and Dance Place (Washington DC), among others. Internationally, the company has toured to Russia, Italy, Mexico, and Canada.

Mills holds an annual Summer Intensive in New York City (2006-present), has taught at Trisha Brown Studios, Dance New Amsterdam, Gibney Dance Center, Peridance, The Playground, ACDA, as well as at universities and festivals nationally and internationally. Most recent awards and residencies include NYU's Tisch Summer Dance Festival, CUNY Dance Initiative, BAM/DVIAM PDP, The Joyce Theater's Mellon Anchor Tenant Program, Baryshnikov Arts Center, and LMCC Swing Space. Mills has received funding from the Asian Cultural Council, Mertz Gilmore Foundation (through La MaMa), O'Donnell Green Foundation, Evelyn Sharp Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance (through HERE), New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Bossak/Heilbron Foundation, Puffin Foundation, Meet the Composer, American Music Center, and New Music USA, among others. Mills received a BA in dance from the University of Oregon and an MFA in choreography from Ohio State University.

Puerto Rican-born composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón writes music for accordions, robotic instruments, toys and electronics as well as chamber ensembles and orchestras. Her music has been described as "wistfully idiosyncratic and contemplative" and "mesmerizing and affecting" while The New York Times noted her "capacity to surprise" and "quirky approach to scoring." Negrón has been commissioned by Bang on a Can All-Stars, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, A Far Cry, Carnegie Hall, Sō Percussion, and the American Composers Orchestra, among others. Negrón is the composer in residence for the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for its 2018-2019 season. She is currently the artist-in-residence at National Sawdust, completing Chimera, a lip-synched, drag queen opera focused on the intricacies and complexities of identity, as well as the first composer in residence at the New York Botanical Garden, working on an interactive choral piece which will give voice to the natural world at the Thain Family Forest.

Muriel Louveau is an eclectic French composer, performance-maker, and singer. She refers to her vocal pieces as "medieval contemporary" inspired by ancient and foreign music, she also invents her own imaginary language spanning centuries and ethnic and spiritual divides. Select international events include these in the US: BAM's Next Wave Festival (NYC), Le Poisson Rouge (NYC), Galapagos Arts Space (NYC), and Peabody Conservatory (Baltimore). Performances in Europe: SKIFF (Russia), French Spring Festival (Latvia), Lille 3000 (France), and Schau Raume (Austria). Currently, in addition to her solo projects, Louveau is collaborating with Ildiko Nemeth, director of New Stage Theatre Company, to create the soundtrack for her next performance Near to the Wild Heart, inspired by the 2019 translation of the Clarice Lispector novel.





