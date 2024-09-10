Tickets on Sale For LONELINESS WAS A PANDEMIC at Theaterlab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for the World Premiere of Loneliness Was a Pandemic, a new science fiction drama by Olivia Haller ([subtext] at 2024 American Pavilion at Cannes), directed by Alex Kopnick (Best VFX at the 2021 International Symbolic Art Film Festival for Amici Novum; Best Young Director Under 25 at the Absurd Film Festival for Pushing Buttons; [title of show] at UNDER St. Marks). The production will be presented by KOPCORP (Artistic Director Alex Kopnick, Co-Producer Kelsey Ballard) at Theaterlab (357 W 36th St. 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018) as part of their TLab Shares program, November 1- November 24. Tickets ($35-$50) are available for advance purchase at www.kopcorp.art/lwaptix. Early bird pricing ($30) is available for tickets purchased before October 10th.

In a world where the only humans left alive are artists, an isolated and imprisoned surviving painter is forced to teach a robot how to create real art.

Performances are scheduled on Friday, November 1 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 2 at 7:30pm, Sunday, November 3 at 3:00pm, Wednesday, November 6 at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 8 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 9 at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sunday, November 10 at 3pm, Wednesday, November 13 at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 15 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 16 at 3pm & 7:30pm, Sunday, November 17 at 3pm, Wednesday, November 20 at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 23 at 3pm & 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 24 at 3pm.

Olivia Haller (Playwright) is a writer and producer in Los Angeles. Her stage plays have been presented at or developed with Relative Theatrics, Convergence Theatre (2018 Women's Voices Theater Festival), 2cents Theatre Group (2020 INK Fest), Interlochen Center for the Arts, NextStop Theatre Company, Theater Alliance, Rorschach Theatre, and Beardance Theatre. Most recently, her short film [subtext] which she wrote, produced, and starred in has been accepted to 50 film festivals and counting, including the American Pavilion at Cannes, SCAD, Evolution Mallorca, Bushwick, and the Austin Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Enderby Entertainment Award.



Alex Kopnick (Director) is an award-winning director, producer, VFX editor, SAFD Certified Intermediate Actor-Combatant, projection designer, and arts administrator. Alex has worked with Seaview Productions, Adventureland LLC, Ars Nova, XYZ Films, the Off-Broadway League, and other entertainment industry organizations. Credits: [title of show] at UNDER St. Marks (Director), BEFORE by Neil Redfield (Producer), Trap Game by Andy Donnelly at The Tank (Director), producer for 24 Hour Plays: Nationals 2022, Amici Novum (Creator), Who Will Be For Me? (Creator), Three Scenes in the Life of a Trotskyist by Andy Boyd (Assistant Director and Dramaturg), Cymbeline at NYU’s Meisner Studio (Assistant Director), A Little Night Music (Projection Designer), Sunday in the Park with George (Projection Designer). Alex is an alum of Indiana University’s Individualized Major Program and is an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society. www.alexkopnick.com

