Tickets Now On Sale For The So-fi Festival At The Clemente

The June 2019 So-fi festival announces that it will be presenting works at The Clemente's Los Kabayitos and Flamboyán Theaters (107 Suffolk St. between Rivington & Delancey) and Westbeth (463 West Street between Bethune and West 12th St) June 6th-23rd 2019. Many of the festivals' offerings will be presented in The Clemete at the Los Kabayitos. Ayesha Jordan's Shasta Geaux Pop, hailed by The New Yorker as a "glamazon hip-hop icon" will perform her interactive basement get-down dance party (most recently presented by The Highline and The Public Theater's Under The Radar Festival) June 14th at 830pm in The Clemente's Flamboyán, a 300 seat venue. Natalie Johnsonius Neubert's Parlor Poems (featuring the poetry of Shakespeare & Company Co-founder Dennis Krausnick) and Tiny Box Theater's Lost My Train of Thought will be presented at Westbeth in a room reminiscent of Victorian salons, the former board room of Bell Labs. So-fi is a festival for cutting edge, low-fi, high concept, multidisciplinary solo work.

The June festival includes 7 premieres, as well as revivals of 4 critically acclaimed shows and 3 works in progress. World premieres: Dad by Cara Francis (The New York NeoFuturists), Parlor Poems created by Natalie Johnsonius Neubert (Necessary Exposure: The Female Playwright Project) with permission from the Estate of the late Dennis Krausnick (Shakespeare & Co), Whiskey Flicks Live: King of New York by Michael Niederman (uniform) and Daniel McCoy (The New York NeoFuturists), Toys 101: The Last Class by Jonathan Alexandratos, Lost My Train of Thought by Tiny Box Theater. New York premieres: Abeyance by Tyler West (Glitter Gutter at The Slipper Room) Critically Acclaimed Revivals: Shasta Geaux Pop by Ayesha Jordan and Charlotte Brathwaite (The Public Theater's Under The Radar), The Assembly's The Dark Heart of Meteorology, By Steven Aubrey, Directed by Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK), St Kilda written and performed by Jody Christopherson (AMP, Greencard Wedding at HERE Arts Center), Directed by Isaac Byrne (The Other Mozart) and The Legend of White Woman Creek by The Coldharts (Edgar Allan). Workshops include Kyra Miller's BlueBeardGasLight (in association with The Muse Project, Artistic Director Jocelyn Kuritsky), Jonathan Torn's The Scientist: an Evening with John C. Lilly and phase(un)fazed by Natalie Deryn Johnson

Tickets are currently on sale and will be $25 per single ticket, $40 per two-show double bill ticket. Early bird tickets are $20, until May 15th. 15 early bird $15 tickets are available for Shasta Geaux Pop. (Please note that both performance spaces at the Clemente have 1-2 flights of stairs, and are not handicap accessible, Westbeth is handicap accessible.) Nearest trains to The Clemente are (FJMZ) to Delancey/Essex, nearest trains to Westbeth are (1,2,3 to 14th Street) Tickets can be purchased at https://www.so-fi-festival.com/ , (888) 692-7878. Full performance line-up listed below. For more info and a full festival calendar please visit: https://www.so-fi-festival.com/





