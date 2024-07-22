DEVELOPMENTS: Original Works By New York Choreographers Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Produced by Sabrina Gail Lobner, Developments Original Works by New York Choreographers is a celebration of conceptual dance works and the creatives who breathe life into the art form. Performances are Sunday, August 4th at the Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance, 55 Bethune St, Floor 11, New York, NY 10014. Both the 2:00 and 3:45 pm performances are pay what you wish at the door. There is a suggested ticket price of $35.00, as well as the option to pay more or less. All proceeds directly benefit the participating artists!

Choreography by Oren Korenblum (Rashaan James Ii, Associate Choreographer), Sabrina Gail Lobner, Nicole Ohr, Alex Sanchez, Tommy Scrivens and Josh Walden.

Featuring a cast of inimitable dance artists: Emily Baggerly, Maria Briggs, Kate Carpenter, Anna Chin, Gianna Conklin-Gonsalves, Jake Corcoran, Bobby M. Davis, Mary Donnelly, Will Geoghegan, Glenn Girón, Makenzie Morgan Gomez, Louis Hansen, Gigi Hausman, Tamaki Horibe, Grace Hutton, Jesse Jones, Becky Grace Kalman, Emma Kaufman, TJ Kubler, Ellen McGihon, Mason Neally, Kiani Nelson, Max O'Connell, Matthew Ortner, Liliana Patracuolla, Rafa Pepén, Alexa Racioppi, Avelina Sanchez, Bella Seitz, Chloe Singer, Cassidy Stoner, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi Edward Tolve and Micheal Verre.

The dance pieces being presented represent a wide range in choreographic vernacular and invite the audience to embark on journeys of self-discovery through loss, compassion, playfulness and ultimately, joy. This is a rare opportunity to experience fierce physicality from leading artists in the dance world up close in an intimate setting.

To reserve seats, visit https://forms.gle/BWh4SvPoXEwha9466

Comments