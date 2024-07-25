Photos: ALL THE DAUGHTERS OF VIOLA'S HOUSE Opens At So Many Shakespeares Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Through monologue, scene, and tableau, ALL THE DAUGHTERS OF VIOLA'S HOUSE explores the variety and evolution of “breeches roles” in classical theatre. See photos from the show.

Performed by an ensemble of three artists, the hour-long piece weaves together text and moments from beloved Shakespearean examples, as well as fascinating variations on the trope from classical female dramatists such as Elizabeth Polwhele and Hannah Cowley.

ALL THE DAUGHTERS plays July 23, 30, and August 6 at the Vino Theater (274 Morgan Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11211) as part of the So Many Shakespeares Festival. The production is created and directed by Natalie Kane, and performed by Tia Cassmira, Rhiannon Ling, and Piper Woods. Tickets are available at http://sourgrapesproductions.com/tickets.



Tia Cassmira, Piper Woods, and Rhiannon Ling



Tia Cassmira, Piper Woods, and Rhiannon Ling

Piper Woods, Tia Cassmira, and Rhiannon Ling

Piper Woods, Rhiannon Ling, and Tia Cassmira

Piper Woods, Rhiannon Ling, and Tia Cassmira

Comments