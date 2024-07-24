Conch Shell Productions Will Host a Reading of New Play Written By Petron B. at Flushing Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queens, New York - Conch Shell Productions Inc presents a workshop reading of a new play - "Captain Heaven America & The Evil Foreign Hell Demons" written by CSP Artist Collective member Petron B. on Thursday July 25th, 2024 at Flushing Town Hall in Flushing, Queens at 7pm. The reading will be followed by an audience feedback session.

Readings are opportunities for community members/audiences/thespians to give feedback on new plays. Three CSP Bluelight Series readings will take place at Flushing Town Hall July 25th, August 20th, and November 19th. These readings are curated by founder/artistic director Magaly Colimon-Christopher. Play readings are an essential part of a playwright's new work development process, and your feedback is an important part of it. Join us on Thursday, July 25th and be part of the future of American theater.

CAPTAIN HEAVEN AMERICA & THE EVIL FOREIGN HELL DEMONS

Written by Petron B.

Directed by Marissa Joyce Stamps

Evil Foreign Hell Demons are lurking under the Foreign Boy's bed as he dreams of rescuing his mother from Hell. Will Captain Heaven America show up in time to save the day?

Themes: Immigration. Christianity. American Identity.

Petron B. is a Bahamian-born theatre artist. He is the recipient of several national theatre awards including a distinguished achievement for the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, first-runner up for the David Shelton Playwriting Award, and a KCACTF Special Achievement in Performance Award. He is 2024-25 Artist in Residence at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre, a company member at Conch Shell Productions Artist Collective, and 2024 Dramatists Guild Foundation National Playwriting Fellow. He received his MFA in Theatre Performance from the University of Southern Mississippi where he was recently inducted into the USM Graduate Student Hall of Fame. @petron.brown

Marissa Joyce Stamps is a Black, Haitian-American Afrosurreal artist and educator. She's part of Clubbed Thumb's 2023-2024 ECWG and EST/Youngblood. Recent: BEING UP IN HERE... (2023 Princess Grace Playwriting Award, Exponential Festival 2024), BLUE FIRE... (Exponential Festival 2022), ...TWISTED JUNIPER (O'Neill NPC 2022). MFA Playwriting: Brooklyn College. marissajoycestamps.com @marissajoycestamps

Cast: Anthony Othello Pratt Jr. as "Evil Foreign Hell Demons";Ben Teitelbaum as"Real American Boy";Carol Jacobanis as "White Woman In All White";James Lurie as "Captain Heaven American"; Petron Brown as "Foreign Boy"; Thalia Sablon as "Evil Foreign Hell Demons"

