IT'S BEEN TEN YEARS SINCE EVERYONE DIED Will Be Presented At The Tank's LimeFest

The production will be presented on August 1st and 17th.

By: Jul. 24, 2024
IT'S BEEN TEN YEARS SINCE EVERYONE DIED Will Be Presented At The Tank's LimeFest Image
it's been ten years since everyone died, a new horror play by Cesario Tirado-Ortiz will be presented a staged reading/workshop this August 1st and 17th as part of The Tank's LimeFest.

Ten years ago, four girls were hunted down by cold blooded killers and miraculously survived. Today, three people are forcibly reunited at a therapeutical retreat for women to cope with their collective trauma. This examination of the slasher final girl trope asks the question: does all trauma make equal?

it's been ten years since everyone died is co-directed by Juju Jaworski (HARBOR) and Nell Klein (Isabella of Boston, Archie's Weird Parody), and stars Avery Ingvarson (The Wolves at SoHo Playhouse, Isabella of Boston), Devin Zain (The Wolves at SoHo Playhouse, Archie's Weird Parody), Ryann Lynn Murphy (SCOUTS), and Hugo Alexander-Rose (Camelot, Moon School).

Tickets are available on The Tank's website here, on August 1st at 9:30pm, and August 17th at 7pm.




