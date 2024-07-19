KIN to be Presented at NY Theater Festival This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



*Kin*, is set to premiere at the NY Theater Festival, Hudson Guild Chelsea, on July 17, 2024, at 4 pm. This production comes on the heels of the recent Trump assassination attempt, exploring the deep-seated political divides and family dysfunction that permeate modern American life. *Kin* delves into the heart of a family torn apart by differing political ideologies, reflecting the broader societal storm engulfing the nation. As the characters navigate their personal and political conflicts, the play illuminates the broader narrative of America's struggle with violence, polarization, and the quest for understanding.

"Kin is a play about a family that pays the ultimate price for the political division that's tearing apart our families and country," says the co-writer, Lawrence Bergman. "We hope this play opens eyes, minds and hearts to these precarious times and the need for unity, before it's too late."

Performance Schedule:

- **Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 4 pm** - Premiere - **Friday, July 19, 2024, at 6:30 pm** - **Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 1 pm** The NY Theater Festival, renowned for showcasing thought-provoking and groundbreaking productions, provides the perfect stage for *Kin*.

The Hudson Guild Chelsea's intimate setting will enhance the audience's connection to the characters and their stories, making for a deeply immersive experience.

About the Playwright:

Lawrence Bergman & Gil Edwards have crafted a narrative that is both timely and timeless, drawing on current events and universal themes of family, conflict, and reconciliation.

Tickets and Information:

Tickets for *Kin* are available now and can be purchased through the NYC Theater Festival website or at the Hudson Guild Chelsea box office.

Comments