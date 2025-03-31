Theatre Write Now Reveals Second Cycle of New Plays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Write Now, the generative playwriting cohort, will present its second cycle of new works starting mid-April. Ten early-career playwrights have met every Monday for 12 weeks this Spring, creating 10 new plays through communal development at New York City Center (130 W 56th Street, New York).

The plays will be performed as staged readings at the Balance Arts Center (151 W 30th St, 3rd Fl, New York) every Saturday, April 26th-June 28th. To purchase tickets for the cohort's public readings, visit www.kopcorp.art/twn. New tickets go on sale every Monday at 1:00pm.

The Plays/Playwrights:

The 365 party girl and Saint Mary Francis by Chidube Egbo

Bruiser by Sam Wood

World of Love by Georgia Wright

The Area Between Us by Ashlyn Frank

The Sentence by Jonathan G Galvez

Dear Susie, by Nicole LeBlanc

Untitled Mine Play by Jen Jarnagin

Home Movies by Harrison Campbell

A High Lonesome Sound by Maddie Nguyen

Ball Power by Charlie Tynan

How to Attend:

Public readings will take place at the Balance Arts Center (151 W 30th St, 3rd Fl, New York), and new tickets will go live every Monday starting March 31st. To purchase tickets for the cohort's public readings or purchase a pre-order to guarantee a seat at all 10 shows visit: www.kopcorp.art/twn

Creative team and on-sale announcements can be found on Instagram at '@theatrewritenow'.

Tickets are limited and pricing is pay-what-you-can for all public readings.

About Theatre Write Now:

Theatre Write Now is founded and produced by Alex Kopnick, through KOPCORP, with the aim of creating a theatre-making community that can rely on each other for constructive, positive feedback when sharing bold new work, helping new writers get connected to others in the industry, and generating new artistic projects. Co-produced by Daisy Theatricals, Anna Giacalone, Kelsey Ballard, and Carly Gilmore.

Cohort 2 is co-facilitated by Mackenna Goodrich, Cameron King, Dom Martello, Emani Simpson, Rachel Sabo-Hedges, David Kahawaii IV, Oliver Butler, and Michael Mitnick. Daisy Theatricals, run by Randall and Allyson Simmons, hosts the Theatre Write Now cohort’s weekly meetings at New York City Center.

