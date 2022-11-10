Theatre East Announces 2022-2023 Season

Theatre East launches the season with the 5X5 Drama Series: The Empty Stage running Nov 30-Dec 3. The 5X5 Drama Series will feature five new short plays by five of Theatre East's writers-in-residence: Travis Tate, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Adam Kraar, Jeff Athey, and Oliver Palmer. Fulfilling Theatre East's core belief of making theatre accessible to all, tickets will be available by suggested donation.

On the main stage will be the world premiere of MUSES by Julia Rae Maldonado, running May 12-June 10. In MUSES, a painter must confront the unthinkable actions of her estranged husband after a teenage girl shows up at her studio door. MUSES explores the complicated and sometimes compromising relationship between an artist and their subject.

All performances this season will take place at Theatre East's space in Long Island City: 44-02 23rd street.

Additional programming this season will include new play readings from The Play Room. The Play Room is an audience's first look at full-length work from Theatre East's writers-in-residence. They are open to the public and are followed by a moderated talk back with the playwright. Exact dates to be announced.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick", and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cindy Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

For more information, you can follow Theatre East on Instagram: @theatreeast or go to www.theatreeast.org