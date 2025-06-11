Theater Resources Unlimited Will Host 'From Page To Stage To Hybrid To Film: How A Writer Adapts'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is celebrating its fifth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

6/13 - From Page to Stage to Hybrid to Film: How a Writer Adapts. In the room: playwright Alex Goldberg, whose play Guellen, Kansas was part of our 2023 "TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices!" evening of short plays filmed for zoom. Alex embraced the process of rethinking a stage play for the film medium and successfully collaborated with director Jordan Richards to create a work that was cinematic enough to be submitted to film festivals. That experience gave him the motivation and the knowledge to adapt another of his plays, Broad Daylight, into a film that he himself directed and shopped to festivals, and has screened at nine film festivals so far, including Santa Fe International Film Festival and Sedona Film Festival. What are the essential differences between stage and film scripts? What does a writer need to know to make the transition? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

6/20 - Pooling Resources: How Three Women-led Companies Joined Forces. In the room, the three companies that combined to create The Femme Collective. Meet D-Davis of Eden Theatre Company, Kate Mueth of the Neo-Political Cowgirls and Lorca Peress of MultiStages. After the profound financial and cultural disruptions caused by COVID-19, these three companies made a comeback by rethinking the theater landscape. By sharing resources, space, and creative energy, Femme Collective not only confronted the economic challenges of a post-pandemic world, but also provided a platform to amplify diverse voices, foster community resilience, and redefine how theater can empower and sustain its artists and audiences.... Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

6/27 - From New York City to St. Paul to South Africa: a Director Who Moves in Many Directions. In the room: Stephen DiMenna, executive artistic director of the Park Square Theatre in St. Paul, former artistic director of both the MCC Youth Theatre Company and InitialStage in New York, and founding artistic director of The International Theatre Project which uses theater as a catalyst for education, self-discovery and empowerment for young people in disenfranchised communities worldwide. That's Stephen DiMenna ... all over. The common thread is a passion for directing and a mission of using theater as a way to educate and empower young artists as well as audiences. Though his resume leads with a dazzling lineup of directing credits, his heart encompasses a world of accomplishments. How does he do many things and balance his time? Is his energy challenged at all by the current war that feels like it is being waged on the arts and so many of our values? Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

More information about upcoming interviews is available at: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing service to the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater, featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations, is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

