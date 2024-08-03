Theater For The New City to Present ADULTING FOR IDIOTS Starring Nikki MacCallum This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ever wonder how to get your credit score up? Or how to get your cholesterol levels down? Fear not! After winning "Best Musical" at the 2023 United Solo Festival after a sold out limited engagement at Theatre Row, Nikki MacCallum is coming to the rescue again with Adulting for Idiots, a mix of standup and original comedy songs that will teach you everything you'd wish you'd known before reaching adulthood. From learning how to argue with an airline, to the perils of juice cleanses and coping with loss, this show will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even clarify what a mortgage is. Adulting for Idiots will play five performances at Theater for the New City as part of the Dream Up Festival and is Directed by *Kelvin Moon Loh.

*Nikki MacCallum is a New York City based actress, standup, and musician. She recently headlined the Vermont Comedy Festival as a musical comedian and can be seen regularly as a standup at New York Comedy Club as well as at The Grisly Pear and The Tiny Cupboard. She's performed at Birdland, Lincoln Center, and was featured on VH1 and CBS. As a solo performer, she was one of eight artists worldwide selected for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Cabaret & Performance Conference under the Musical Direction of John McDaniel (The Rosie O'Donnell Show).

Adulting for Idiots is directed by actor/director *Kelvin Moon Loh (Broadway: Sideshow; Spongebob Squarepants; Beetlejuice; The King & I). MacCallum and Loh co-wrote the book to Matchmaker Matchmaker I'(M) Willing to Settle! A Musical Guide to Internet Dating, that premiered in Boston at A.R.T.'s OBERON in 2011 and went on to have additional productions in New York at N.Y.M.F, Ars Nova, The Merry-go-Round Playhouse (PiTCH Series), and NYU.

Performances run at Theater for the New City (Cabaret Theater) is located at 155 1st Avenue (9th street) on Thu 8/29 @ 6:30 PM, Fri 8/30 @ 9:00 PM, Wed 9/4 @ 6:30 PM, Sat 9/14 @ 2:00 PM, Sun 9/15 @ 2:00 PM

For tickets visit ci.ovationtix.com/35441/production/1208829.

Run time: 75 minutes, Recommended for ages 18+

Photo Credit: Mindy Tucker

