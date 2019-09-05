Theater For The New City To Present Fourth Public Reading Of Justin McDevitt's Play HONEY FITZ

Join us on Saturday September 14 at 8pm in the Community Theater at TNC for the fourth public reading of Honey Fitz, a full length drama by up-and-coming playwright Justin McDevitt.

HONEY FITZ is closing and only a handful of its remaining customers have even bothered to say goodbye: Bill and Charlene, divorced but reunited to settle family business; Patrick and Ginny, having one last nightcap before they marry in the morning; and Mick, the sardonic bartender with his own secrets kept tight in his pockets. Tomorrow, the demolition begins, but they find it impossible to leave the bar and each other.

The first reading of Honey Fitz was presented on November 12 2018 at Theater for the New City. A second reading took place at the Sheen Center in March 2019. Last July, a workshop lab of the play was presented at the Theatre at St. John's for two performances.

JUSTIN MCDEVITT's plays include The Happy (Cloudbusting Productions 2018), Tell Me How I Did (CP 2018), Submission (CP 2018, Theater for the New City reading 2017, Rapidfire Bootleg Theater 2015, Gallatin Theatre Troupe 2013), and The True Martini (Midwinter Madness Festival 2014). He co-wrote and directed What About Us: Living with Lymphedema at The Duplex between 2018-2019 benefiting the Lymphatic Education and Research Network. Other cabaret work includes Three Tall Queens (The Duplex 2019) and A Death Star Is Born (The Duplex 2018).

Honey Fitz; written by Justin McDevitt, Directed by Jessica Harika; Starring Jackie McKenna, Chad Anthony Miller, Amy Hayes, Andrew O'Shanick, and Thea K. Lammers.

Tickets for Saturday's presentation can be purchased here: https://honeyfitz.brownpapertickets.com





