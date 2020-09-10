The Voices Of America Writers Workshop Present Excerpts From Work In Development

The workshop will culminate on September 23rd with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works.

The PlayGround Experiment is proud to announce the third presentation of new works created by members of the Voices of America Writers Workshop. The third group of writers to take part in The PlayGround Experiment's exciting new workshop are Lillian Andrea De Leon, Robin L Dimension, Tabatha Gayle, Jessica Lozano, José Manuel Pereyra, Tamarah Tucker, Fernando Vieira, and McKinley Winston. The workshop will culminate on September 23rd with a public presentation of excerpts from these writers' new works.

Created and taught by David Davila, the Voices of America Writers Workshop is a free eight-week workshop for people of color and members of the trans community who want to tell their own stories through long form play and screenwriting. The program was created in response to the inequality of opportunities available to marginalized communities. In this workshop writers use tools from creative writing, dramatic writing, and comedy writing/improv - focusing on idea generation, the art of dialogue, and story structure to create multi-dimensional characters and captivating narratives.

On Wednesday September 23rd we will present excerpts from Wolf In the Woods by Lillian Andrea De Leon, Part of the Fifth by Robin L Dimension, Random Liminal by Tabatha Gayle, Dinner with the Rents by Jessica Lozano, Somewhere in the Miles by José Manuel Pereyra, We Did What Now? by Tamarah Tucker, Little George by Fernando Vieira, and Allegro Scherzando by McKinley Winston.

The readings will be presented via The PlayGround Experiment's YouTube page at 7:00pm EST on the 23rd of September. Subscribe to their channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePlayGroundExperiment

