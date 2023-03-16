The Tank Presents THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH

The Tank announces the next mainstage production, THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH directed by Ioli Andreadi, that will take place in their Proscenium Theater (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018). THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH consists of two new plays (Artaud/Van Gogh & Bone) which are written by two prolific Greek playwrights, Ioli Andreadi & Aris Asproulis, inspired by the life and work of the groundbreaking artist and thinker of the 20th century Antonin Artaud.

Artaud is the writer, poet, dramatist, essayist, actor and theatre director of Greek descent, widely recognized as one of the major figures of the 20th century theatre and the European avant-garde, known for his raw, surreal and transgressive themes and for his defining influence on American culture: Jim Morrison put Artaud's ideas into practice in the music and live rituals he staged at Doors' concerts; Susan Sontag explains that Artaud's influence was so radical that the recent American theater can be divided into two eras: pre-Artaud and post-Artaud. With THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH show he returns to the stage for the last time, giving the performance of his life. His goal is to lead us from the deep, personal darkness of pain, injustice and hypocrisy to the pure and redemptive light, where the Great Law of the Heart reigns.

In the first play of THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH entitled "Artaud / Van Gogh" the role of Antonin Artaud is performed by the excellent American actor Gene Gillette and in the second play entitled "Bone" the role of Antonin Artaud is performed by the popular Greek actor Gerasimos Gennatas while with him on stage is the great Greek musician-performer George Palamiotis.

The performances are presented under the direction of the preeminent Greek director Ioli Andreadi and have already received important awards and rave reviews, as they were presented this season in the most historic theatre in Greece, the "Art Theatre Karolos Koun":

"Best Actor 2022" according to the editors' choices of "Athens Voice" Magazine (Bone) "One of the Best Shows of the year" according to the editors of "247news Magazine" (Artaud/Van Gogh) "One of the Best Actors of the year" in "Athinorama Magazine's Readers Awards" (Bone) "One of Best Shows of the year" in "Athens Voice Magazine's Readers Awards" (The Artaud Diptych)

Both plays of THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH are presented, back-to-back, on Thursday April 13th, Friday April 14th and Saturday April 15th: "Artaud/Van Gogh" at 7pm (in English) and "Bone" at 8pm (with English surtitles).

THE ARTAUD DIPTYCH is presented in the Tank Theatre with the kind sponsorship of "The George & Victoria Karelia Foundation", the kind support of "The J. F. Costopoulos Foundation" and "The Michael Cacoyannis Foundation" and under the auspices of "The Consulate General of Greece in New York".