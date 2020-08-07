The Tank Announces Programming for LIMEFEST 2020

LIMEFEST celebrates new works by womxn, nonbinary and gender non-conforming artists.

The Tank has announced a full slate of programming for LimeFest 2020. Previously known as LadyFest, LimeFest is a zesty digital festival to celebrate new works by some of the most exciting womxn, nonbinary and gender non-conforming artists with stories that we believe must be centered, exalted and provided resources. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit The Tank's website: thetanknyc.org/limefest2020.

"Why Limes?? Why LimeFest??"



Let's be honest - Limes are upfront, tangy, zesty and make everything better. Limes have a diverse genetic makeup and come in all shapes and sizes throughout the world. In the world of cooking, limes are an ingredient that enhances and transforms. In the realm of health, limes provide nourishment. In history and mythology, limes fall from feminine trees and have represented love and justice. What better fruit then to carry the name of a festival intended to bring underrepresented genders together to tell stories in the name of radical love and a constant striving for justice?

All LimeFest programming will be available via CyberTank. LimeFest 2020 will include the following new works:

SAMMIE JAMES DEALING WITH IT

By Sammie James

Friday August 7 at 7PM ET

$5

Join Sammie for stand up and stories about self-love, trans identity, things that happen in the bathroom and so much more.

Sammie James is a comedian and storyteller from New Jersey where she hosts and produces the podcasts "All of My Friends Are Animals" and "Boo Haha." Sammie also hosts the NYC Trans Variety show We Are Trans and has run shows and mics all over NJ, NYC and Philadelphia. Sammie has performed all over the country, including past appearances at Cinder Block Comedy Festival, Charm City Comedy Festival and Bechdal Test Fest, and she is soon to be your favorite disabled, nerdy, butch trans woman in comedy.

ROSELINA ALBINO SAYS "HI. FT BAD MIME, STORIES and TUNES."

By Becca Beberaggi

Thursday August 13 at 8PM ET

$5

Becca Beberaggi is an Ecuadorian-American writer, comedian, playwright, visual artist and occasional singer born and raised in New York City and based in LA. Her musical persona Roselina Albino takes over for an evening of song and stories.

BAD MIME is the solo project of drummer/programmer Zach Simao. Sounds like Nujabes and Jungle collaborated on an indie movie soundtrack.

HIGH-KEY

By Miriam Pultro

Friday August 14 at 7PM ET

$10

As part of LimeFest this year, High-Key serves vibrant vocals with lady legato. Actor/singer/writer Miriam Pultro presents a collaborative cabaret performed by friends of the feminine persuasion, including songs from her folk song cycle Comings & Goings, renaissance prog rock musical Stardust and comedy jazz from ever-evolving Quarantine: The Musical. A femme fix for your Friday night!

TIGHT (HAHA NICE)

By Rebecca Kane

Sunday August 16 at 7PM ET

$5

1/3 modern romcom. 1/3 what they didn't teach you in sex ed. 1/3 kegel jokes. "Vaginismus is a condition where the muscles surrounding the entrance to the vagina involuntarily tighten, making penetration impossible or painfully uncomfortable." To you, this might be a collection of words you're not used to saying out loud. To Vaginismus.com, it's an opener. To some women, it's a very real obstacle to intimacy. To this play's protagonist, it's just a challenge. Brooke gets a diagnosis she doesn't like. She's determined to overcome it, using awkward conversations, dating apps, sex toys, friends with benefits and an obscene amount of that free lube from Planned Parenthood. It may hurt her every step of the way, but hey! At least she's getting laid, right?

RULE OF 7x7: LIMEFEST EDITION

Hosted and produced by Brett Epstein

Friday August 21 and Saturday August 22 at 8PM ET

Viewable via private Zoom link

Free

Rule of 7x7 is an ongoing series that premieres 7 new short plays by 7 different writers. For each round of 7x7, every playwright devises one rule & then each playwright creates a new piece incorporating ALL 7 rules. For this LimeFest edition, the show will feature the work of all womxn and non-binary artists. 7x7 is now a New York Times and Time Out New York pick for quality virtual content! Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the Zoom link.

THE EVENING MELODY

By Deniz Khateri

Sunday August 23 at 2PM ET

$5 suggested donation (Free for viewers in Iran)



The Evening Melody is a short virtual performance between Iran and the US. New York-based, Iranian Theatre Artist Deniz Khateri has designed and produced it to experiment with the online theatre medium. The two performances happen simultaneously based on an Iranian play by Mahsa Talebi and the audience can watch both the Iranian version and the American version simultaneously while choosing the language they want to hear. Deniz experiments with audience participation in virtual theatre as well as the role of language and culture in theatre and how different aesthetics based on geography changes a production.

WITH DIGNITY

By Victoria M. Fragnito

Tuesday August 25 at 7PM ET

$5

If you knew you were dying, wouldn't you want a say in how you go? Marti is faced with the task of telling her Italian-Catholic family that she is taking advantage of her state's new Death with Dignity law. Join the Antonelli family for the most uncomfortable Sunday Dinner they've ever had. Developed with the support of The Bechdel Group, a writer's group in residency at The Tank.

SIS. AMISS

By Brianna Gagné

Thursday August 27 at 7PM ET

$5

Brianna Gagné is a Cuban American actress and writer. Most recently awarded Best Actress in NY Winterfest 2019 for her original one-woman play Sis. Amiss which she is now bringing to The Tank's Virtual Platform, CyberTank. She is a member of B4 The Other Creations, a divisive theater company that specializes in work reinforcing "play and creating a personal language."

FEM FILM FEST

Friday August 28 at 7PM ET

$8

A virtual evening of short films by womxn, nonbinary and gender non-conforming forces of nature, Fem Film Fest is back for another year of the festival. Showcasing work by emerging NYC-based filmmakers, these short films are written and directed by all womxn.

PUPPET SPREAD: LIMEFEST EDITION

Saturday August 29 at 7PM ET

$5

Puppet Spread is a puppet performance showcase in the style of a late-night variety talk show. Join us for this virtual puppet event as we celebrate and share some amazing puppet works created by womxn puppet artists all over the world! It's going to be a smorgasbord of puppetry!! Hosted by the Ladies of Mischief-Mery Cheung, Christina Rodriguez and Julia Darden.

A PLAY ABOUT DOING A PLAY ABOUT Jared Kushner ON ZOOM

By Stephanie Swirsky

Directed by Tasha M. Gordon-Solmon

Saturday August 29 at 8PM ET

$10



After the premiere of their play Don't Do This To Us! at The Tank was cancelled due to COVID-19, writer Stephanie Swirsky and director Tasha M. Gordon-Solmon created a theater piece about the struggles of adapting a live performance full-length play about Jared Kushner for a digital platform.

VESSEL OF A WOMAN

Sunday August 30 at 7PM ET

$5 suggested donation

"Vessel of a Woman" is a poetry cycle exploring the themes of pandemic, privilege and patriarchy from the perspective of an Afro-Latina woman.

CYBERTANK VARIETY SHOW

Tuesdays at 4PM ET

Free

Accessible via The Tank's YouTube Channel or via the Tank website at thetanknyc.org/cybertank

The CyberTank Weekly Variety Show is a remote, multidisciplinary variety arts gathering open to everyone. The arts community has been presented with a challenge to re-examine theatricality, and The Tank has reframed this as the gift of an opportunity to grow and choose community over despair. Each weekly installment is centered around a specific question and features guest artists who will perform and facilitate conversation.

The August 11 edition of the CyberTank Weekly Variety Show will be hosted by Deby Xiadani with the theme of "How to Use an Onion." The August 18 and the August 25 edition hosts will be announced at a later date.

