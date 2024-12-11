The Neo-Political Cowgirls To Present Off-Broadway Engagement Of THE SHE-WOLVES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE NEO-POLITICAL COWGIRLS will present an Off-Broadway engagement of Kate Mueth's THE SHE-WOLVES.

A modern fairy tale salvaging famous women from the plays of Shakespeare, THE SHE-WOLVES will play as part of THE FEMME COLLECTIVE four-week residency at The Theater at the 14th St Y (344 East 14th St, New York, NY).

Sycorax, the fiery spirit of Shakespeare's imagination, is ready to depart her mystical island—but not without ensuring it remains under the watchful eye of a worthy female successor. She conjures eight of the Bard's most dynamic and misunderstood female characters to choose her heir, resurrecting them from the forgotten corners of his creative mind. A wild and unpredictable competition follows, where these women must prove their strength, wit, and worthiness in a battle judged by the audience.

Through a thrilling mix of music, dance, and electrifying storytelling, THE SHE-WOLVES takes audiences on a high-energy joyride of magic, humor, and raw truth. This colorful and intensely creative production reimagines Shakespeare's women in entertaining and thought-provoking ways, smashing the boundaries of tradition to reveal surprising new perspectives on these iconic characters.

“This is a wild, fast-paced, and weird mix where fairy tale, bright camp, and shattering messaging slams into an unforgettable work for the stage,” says Mueth. “It's a bold mirror held to society, sexism, and fascism.”

The production stars an ensemble cast including Vanessa Walters, Annika Helgeson, Anita Parrot, Ava Jones, Mary Garrett Turner, Shira Kagan-Shafman, Rina Dutta, Mariama Conde, and Colleen Edwards.

THE SHE-WOLVES is choreographed by Kate Mueth and Violet Spann, costume designed by Yuka Silvera, and props by Sarah Azzara. The production manager is Charlotte Ehrardt. Emma Tattenbaum-Fine script-consulted with director Kate Mueth. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets start at $25 and are available online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36649/production/1223320. Tickets are available at the theater ½ hour prior to the performance.

