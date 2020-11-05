The Magnet Theatre Presents RINGERS, a Virtual Sketch Show

Ringers will be presented on November 6th.

The Magnet Theatre has announced that Ringers, the collaborative sketch show, is going virtual! This tri-annual sketch show produced by Amanda Xellerhis, features sketches written by new and seasoned writers, fresh acting from improvisers, and direction by eager and practiced sketch voices. The show as a whole showcases both recognizable and up-and-coming talents within the comedy scene of NYC and BEYOND!!

This month's show features sketches written by Ali Goldberg, Celine Elliott, David Fried, Jennifer Lowe, Marisa Winckowski, Michael Ganley, Nicholas Plackis, Nina Sharma, & Sarah Rebar. Direction by Alex Otiz, Alina Konan, Brendan Goggins, Keith DiRienzo, Reid Clark, Ro Rovito, Sean Flowers, Steph Leschek, & Ty Portis.

With performances by Amy Charowsky, Anna Paone, Bert James, Colleen Cass, Dan Hanf, David Davila, Emily Riggins, Erin Goodwin, Ginny Johnston, Hunter Gardner, J.M. Porup, Jenice Matias, Jenny Bee, Jessika Stocker, Joy Weeeng, Julie McNamara, Katie Havas, Katrina Reese, Liz Zhang, Matt Albani, Matthew Aromando, Michael Maxwell, Michael Newman, Mikey Greenblatt, Nisarah Lewis, Paige Hackworth, Patrick Faerber, Pauline Miller, Sean Mako, & Wyatt Peake.

The show will be streamed on November 6th on the Magnet Theatre's Twitch channel at 7:00 PM EST, and tickets are available for $12. Visit the Magnet's website for more info: https://magnettheater.com/show/55304/

