The Garret Theatre Returns For Second Season With Lucas Hnath's ISAAC'S EYE

Performances run September 1-17.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

The Greek Cultural Center and The Garret Theatre present "Isaac's Eye" by Lucas Hnath, which runs September 1st-17th, 2023 at the Greek Cultural Center's Astoria Playhouse. This will be the second full-scale co-production between community mainstay, The Greek Cultural Center, and The Garret Theatre Company, an upstart co-operative organization in Astoria. It is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatist Play service Collection (Dramatists.com) and the Actors Equity Association.

Isaac's Eye is a half-fictional account of the early professional career of famous scientist Isaac Newton. The play imagines that certain choices Newton made, especially in his relationships with others and with himself, dramatically altered his (and therefore our) way of seeing the world.

Isaac's Eye was commissioned and developed by Ensemble Studio Theatre/Alfred P Sloan science and technology project and received its world premiere at Ensemble Studio Theatre on February 9th, 2013.

The play features New York-based performers Reagan Tankersley as Isaac Newton, Kasey O'Brien as Catherine Storer, Isto Barton as Robert Hooke, and Jack Dryden as The Dying Man. Dryden will also direct the project with the help of assistant directors Hannah Adrian and Maysie Ocera.

What: Isaac's Eye by Lucas Hnath

Where: The Greek Cultural Center's Astoria Playhouse

26-80 30th Street (close to Newtown Avenue)

Astoria NY 11102

Tickets: $30 tickets with discounts available. Click Here.

When: September 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17 @ 7:30pm

September 16th @ 2pm




